2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Linebackers

Over the next several weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

Next up? Linebackers:

Overview:

As we all know, the Patriots’ strength as a team is on the defensive side of the ball. In the middle of that unit lies a pretty good group of linebackers.

They’re led by Ja’Whaun Bentley, who’s entering his seventh season in New England — and more importantly (likely) his fourth as a captain. A fifth-round pick out of Purdue in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bentley has notched 100+ tackles in each of the last three seasons, and tallied a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2023. His best trait, however? His availability. Bentley has played 16+ games in five of the last seven years and has only missed four due to injury.

Bentley’s off-ball linebacker buddy in Jahlani Tavai will also be in New England for the long haul. The Pats and the University of Hawaii alum reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension last week, in a deal that has a base value of $15 million and can be worth up to $21 million with incentives. More on him later.

Elsewhere in the linebacker room is Matthew Judon, who we’ll also get to later. Quickly though, the 31-year-old is entering his fourth season with the Patriots as he returns from a torn biceps in Week 4 of last season. While time will tell if Judon is ultimately with the team or not come Week 1, the offseason re-signings of edge presences Joshua Uche and Anfernee Jennings potentially make him expendable.

Rounding out the bunch are oft-injured Raekwon McMillan, free agent pick-up Sione Takitaki, and practice squad candidates Steele Chambers, Christian Elliss, Joe Giles-Harris, Jontrey Hunter.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Jahlani Tavai.

As mentioned above, Tavai will be a Patriot for the foreseeable future after inking a deal that keeps him tied to Foxborough through the 2026 season. The 27-year-old backer is someone who, frankly, I’ve been sleeping on for far too long, and deserves credit where credit is due.

Despite a sub-par 2022 training camp following being traded to New England in ‘21, Tavai made the final 53 after Bill Belichick continuously told us he’d be a part of their defense. He was — and he’s actually played well over the last two seasons. In 2023 specifically, Tavai was second on the Patriots in tackles with a career-high 110, and also notched highs in tackles for loss (5) and interceptions (2).

Heading in his third full year in New England, expect the budding star to officially break out and have a major impact on this already stout defense.

Surprise cut:

Raekwon McMillan.

After signing with the Patriots in the Spring of 2021, former 54th overall pick Raekwon McMillan has played just 250 snaps and has suffered both a torn ACL and a torn Achilles that have ended two separate seasons.

So why is he a cut candidate, you ask? Well — despite being injured more often than not during his tenure in New England, McMillan has been kept on the roster through IR, re-signed several times, and is a constant presence in the locker room even while hurt. He’s also acted as a coach-in-waiting according to multiple people inside the building.

It’s clear that both the old regime and the new regime have an appreciation for what McMillan can bring to the table. However, when you factor in the lack of tangible contributions mixed with both the injury history and his age, this could be the right time to move on from the 28-year-old.

Trade candidate:

Matthew Judon.

Isn’t it obvious?

After restructuring his contract during training camp last season, a recent report from FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna indicates that Judon is once again looking for a new deal. McKenna also reports that while the Patriots have made an offer, the two sides “aren’t close” in negotiations.

I spoke with Judon back in April, prior to the offseason program, and he told me that, “with the contract stuff, if it happens it happens… If we can get a new contract worked out to where I try to end my career in Boston, that’d be great.” The linebacker also stated that he doesn’t want to conduct a “hold-in” like he did last offseason.

Here’s my thought on the situation: If Judon isn’t in New England’s plans for the 2025 season (or beyond), then they should try to deal him now and get the most they can for him. The Patriots are in a rebuild. They aren’t a 2024 team. There’s no sense in a pay bump for the year just to have him walk next offseason anyway.

Don’t get me wrong — Judon is a great player and likely still has plenty of gas left in the tank. But for New England’s current situation, it may be best for them to cut their losses, get something in return, and move on.

Roster Projection:

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Matthew Judon, Raekwon McMillan, Sione Takitaki, Jahlani Tavai, Joshua Uche

Out: Steele Chambers, Christian Elliss, Joe Giles-Harris, Jontrey Hunter

Grade:

A-.

Even if the Patriots do move on from Judon, they’re still set up for plenty of success in the linebacker room. They only better unit on the roster is behind them in the secondary.

If Tavai takes the leap we think he can, and Joshua Uche can get back to his 2022 self, then the room can move to an A by mid-season.

