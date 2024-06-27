2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Offensive line

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Next up? Offensive line:

Overview:

The Patriots offensive line is in tough shape for a third year in a row. After a season where they started 11 OL combinations in 17 games, New England had the opportunity to add the likes of big-name veteran Jonah Williams or Tyron Smith to the room.

Instead? They went a different route — adding Nick Leverett, Michael Jordan, and Chukwuma Okorafor to the room while drafting Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson.

These five additions to a room of Calvin Anderson, David Andrews, Jake Andrews, Vederian Lowe, Atonio Mafi, Mike Onwenu, Sidy Sow, Cole Strange, and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. don’t seem like enough. With the caveat of no pads being worn, the offensive line was the worst unit we saw during the Patriots offseason program, and in a season where quarterback development is of the utmost importance, protection is already a question mark.

The room is rounded out by UDFA’s, Zuri Henry Charles Turner III, and free agent signee Liam Fornadell.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Atonio Mafi.

Hear me out.

Atonio Mafi, New England’s fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started five games at guard as a rookie — and struggled. According to PFF, the former UCLA Bruin allowed five sacks, committed seven penalties, and registered just a 32.3 overall grade.

So why is he a sleeper? In this context, I’m saying he’s a sleeper to make the roster.

Throughout the offseason program, the Patriots used Mafi a lot at the center, and although they just signed their current one, David Andrews, to a two-year extension, he’s 33 heading into his 9th NFL season and the finish line is closer than the start.

New England drafted three guards last year and another in 2024. Mafi’s best path to a roster spot is at center — and right now they have him on it.

Surprise cut:

Calvin Anderson.

The Patriots need all the help they can get at tackle heading into this season, as only Anderson, Okorafor, Onwenu, and Lowe have played meaningful snaps at the position before.

Despite this, New England seems content with their tackle room. They’ll play Okorafor on the left (even though he’s been mostly a right tackle in the league thus far), and either Onwenu or rookie Caedan Wallace on the right. Beyond that in the room? It’s kind of up for interpretation. Their swing tackle will likely be one of Anderson and Lowe, but Sidy Sow could also be called upon if need be.

While Lowe has the benefit of having played more snaps than Anderson last season in New England, the system is changing to Alex Van Pelt’s scheme. However if he can’t establish himself firmly as that backup option at the position, the Patriots could go with Lowe from a comfortability standpoint, and perhaps send Anderson packing.

Trade candidate:

Vederian Lowe.

Speaking of Vederian Lowe, the former Viking now Patriot had a rough 2023 season, allowing six sacks, two penalties and over 20 pressures during his 476 snaps at both tackle spots.

So how is he a trade candidate? Well, New England traded a sixth-round pick for Lowe last season despite him not playing well the prior season, so perhaps they can get manage to something back for him based on potential. If both he and Anderson have decent preseasons, they could keep one and deal another. At this stage, I’m thinking Lowe.

Roster Projection:

In: Calvin Anderson, David Andrews, Nick Leverett, Vederian Lowe, Atonio Mafi, Chukwuma Okorafor, Mike Onwenu, Layden Robinson, Sidy Sow, Caedan Wallace

Out: Liam Fornadell, Zuri Henry, Michael Jordan, Charles Turner III, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

IR/PUP: Jake Andrews, Cole Strange

Grade:

C-.

Since I’m feeling generous today, the Patriots don’t get a D here. But don’t get it twisted, New England’s offensive line room is the worst position group they have, and should be their priority No. 1 to improve as they continue their rebuild.

We’ll be back next Monday with another edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s safety room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

