2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Quarterbacks

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the last several weeks heading into training camp, I took a look at each of the Patriots’ position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

To wrap it up, here’s a look at the all-important position. Quarterback:

Overview:

There have been so many moving parts in the Patriots’ organization this offseason. New head coach, re-shuffled front office, and (most importantly) a new quarterback depth chart.

After three failed seasons with Mac Jones at the helm, New England traded their 2021 first-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. A move that marked the start of something entirely new for the room. The following day, they officially signed journeyman Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million contract. Brissett played for now-Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt during his time in Cleveland, and his familiarity with the system makes him the ideal bridge quarterback for whomever New England planned to tab as their QB of the future.

Enter: Drake Maye.

Maye was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and looks to be the savior of the franchise starved for their seventh Lombardi Trophy. The former North Carolina Tar Heel stands at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and brings with him to Foxborough a unique combination of rocket arm and athletic ability. He already made a significant move up the depth chart this spring, passing 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe for the second-string spot.

Speaking of Zappe, he and sixth-round pick Joe Milton III will be vying for the third QB spot, if the Pats even decide to keep one. Strictly from a value/asset perspective, I’d give the upper hand to Milton.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Jacoby Brissett.

I think the 31-year-old can be more than just a bridge for this team. As mentioned above, Brissett is reunited with his former OC Alex Van Pelt, and has the opportunity to continue what they started together with the Browns two seasons ago. Before he stepped aside for Deshaun Watson following his 11-game suspension, Brissett threw for over 2,600 yards with a 2:1 TD-to-INT ratio while also adding 243 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not necessarily groundbreaking play, but the eight-year vet brings leadership and experience to a room that’s been yearning for it.

Though there’s been some late momentum, at least in beat writer world, that Drake Maye could win the starting job outright in training camp — that would still stun me. They have the ability to take things slow with the rookie, and I expect Brissett to play well enough for there to not be constant pressure to play the kid too soon.

Surprise cut:

Joe Milton III.

With both Brissett and Maye virtually locked into roster, it’ll be Zappe and Milton vying for the No. 3 spot throughout training camp.

From a 30,000-foot view, it would make plenty more sense for the Patriots to keep Milton over Zappe. They used legitimate draft capital (R6, pick 193) just over three months ago to draft the Tennessee gunslinger filled with insane arm strength and potential. Meanwhile, Zappe’s stock couldn’t be lower after another sub-par quarterbacking performance in 2023.

Ultimately, this decision could be made by the play of Drake Maye. In the event where he doesn’t develop as quickly as they’d like him to, the Patriots could decide to keep Zappe, an experienced veteran, around to be the game-day backup in the case of a Brissett injury. This way, Maye could truly “redshirt.”

In this scenario, New England may be forced to move on from Milton sooner than they had originally planned.

Trade candidate:

Bailey Zappe.

Speaking of Zappe, there’s also a chance that the third-year player shines in the preseason and ends up being an asset to the Patriots rather than a liability.

In a perfect world, all four quarterbacks shine over the next six weeks. Brissett’s your starter, New England trusts Maye enough to serve as a true backup QB, Milton becomes a viable scout player/game-day scratch, and Zappe is dangled as trade bait when a signal caller across the league inevitably gets hurt.

A kid can dream, right?

Roster Projection:

In: Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Joe Milton III

Out: Bailey Zappe

Grade:

C.

Straight down the middle with this one. A viable bridge, a budding franchise QB-hopeful, and two question marks to round it out give New England an average-at-best quarterback room to start the season.

Drake Maye, of course, has an opportunity to turn this into an A by seasons end.

That’s it for this year’s edition of Patriots Depth Projection. Thanks for reading, and welcome to training camp. Make sure to keep it here at CLNSMedia.com for all of your Patriots 2024 season coverage!

