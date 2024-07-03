2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Running backs

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the next several weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

Next up? Running backs:

Overview:

The Patriots running back room, like the safety room that we touched on on Monday, is led by a player who signed a hefty contract extension this offseason.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who New England drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, agreed to a four-year, $36 million last month. Throughout his three-year career, the 26-year-old has notched 2,265 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while adding 121 receptions for 782 yards and one touchdown. His best year came in 2022, with 1,040 yards (5.0 YPC) on the ground and 69 catches for 421 yards through the air.

The Patriots also added former Commanders running back Antonio Gibson to the room this offseason. Gibson, also 26, was drafted by Washington in 2020 and put together four solid seasons in the nation’s capital. We’ll get into him more later.

As for the rest of the room, veteran Kevin Harris and JaMycal Hasty will compete for the RB3 spot, and undrafted free agent rookies Deshaun Fenwick and Terrell Jennings will give it their all this summer and push for a) a roster spot or b) a call to join the practice squad once cuts are made official at the end of August.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Antonio Gibson.

While it’s certainly expected that Gibson will have a role in the Patriots’ offense given that they signed him to a three-year, $11.25 million contract in March, I think we’re sleeping on just how big his impact will be. Gibson will ultimately serve as the backup/spell back behind Stevenson, but he’ll also add value as a both a pass catcher and a return specialist.

A receiver in college during his stops at East Central Community College and Memphis, Gibson caught 94 passes for 1,705 yards and 23 touchdowns over four seasons while also tallying 1,201 return yards and a return touchdown. He then moved to running back at the 2020 Senior Bowl prior to the draft.

He’s already shown over his career with the Commanders that those skills are transferable to the NFL. If he can continue that in Year 5, Gibson’s contributions will go far beyond just an RB2.

Surprise cut:

JaMycal Hasty.

Speaking of receiving backs, one of New England’s top performers throughout their OTA program was RB3 JaMycal Hasty. The 27-year-old flashed his quickness and hands while displaying a quickly developed rapport with QB Jacoby Brissett. But we have to keep it mind — the offseason program is effectively a passing camp. No pads are worn, and no real running plays are able to be executed.

If either rookie in Fenwick or Jennings can show off an ability to be a better bruiser than Hasty in the run game and a knack for catching the ball, it may be wise for the Patriots to go with a youngster in the room instead.

Trade candidate:

None.

Another cop-out this week. The Patriots only have six running backs rostered right now and can’t afford to trade one. If anything, they should trade for one before Week 1.

Roster Projection:

In: Antonio Gibson, JaMycal Hasty, Rhamondre Stevenson

Out: Deshaun Fenwick, Kevin Harris, Terrell Jennings

Grade:

B-.

Top-heavy for a second year in a row, the grade of this room relies heavily on what Antonio Gibson can bring to the offense in 2024. If anything, New England was at least able to add a high-quality receiving back alongside their de facto bell cow in Stevenson. The pairing will likely do well for themselves in Alex Van Pelt’s offense.

We’ll be back on Friday with another edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s special teams room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

