2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Safeties

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the next several weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

Next up? Safeties:

Overview:

The Patriots’ safety room, arguably the best on their roster, was highlighted this offseason by their transition tagging and subsequent re-signing of Kyle Dugger.

Set to hit free agency, Dugger was given the transition tag by New England on March 5, tying him to the team on a $13.81 million tender. Just over a month later, he agreed to a four-year, $58 million extension (max. value of $66 million) with the team that includes $32.5 million in guarantees.

A 2020 second-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Dugger has tallied 343 tackles, 9 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 2.5 sacks over first four seasons while also adding three defensive touchdowns.

Alongside Dugger in the Patriots’ defensive backfield is, of course, Jabrill Peppers. Peppers was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2017 but ended up as a throw-in in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade in 2018. After an injury-riddled few season with the Giants, The now-28-year-old has found a home in New England and has shined. In 2023, Peppers started 15 games for the Patriots and notched 78 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 8 pass deflections, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. He’s poised for another breakout heading into the final year of his deal.

Other veterans in the room include Marte Mapu — a second-year hybrid linebacker, Joshuah Blesdoe — an on-again-off-again practice squadder since 2020, and Jaylinn Hawkins — who the team signed this offseason who has become one of their only true free safeties.

The group is rounded out by rookie UDFA Dell Pettus out of Troy.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Marte Mapu.

Mapu, New England’s 2023 third-round pick out of Sacramento State, put together an outstanding rookie camp last year while coming back from a shoulder injury. Once healthy, he split time between linebacker and safety and was used heavily early in the season — with his top defensive snap counts coming in three of New England’s first five weeks. His playtime down the stretch, however, fizzled out. At one point Mapu saw just seven snaps over three games.

While it’s understandable considering the depth of both the Patriots’ linebacker and safety rooms, you’d still like to have seen your third-rounder do as much as he can to crack the lineup and hit Year Two with some momentum.

Still, the rookie showed some flashes at both positions. Below see two clips — the first from the safety spot position where he recovered post-roll to make a tackle, and the second at linebacker, where he reads Patrick Mahomes like a book and intercepts a pass intended for tight end Blake Bell.

The #Patriots rookies were impressive on Sunday. This was a great recovery post-roll by LB/S Marte Mapu to make the tackle on Gainwell. pic.twitter.com/CeHtWI2duJ — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 11, 2023

What a play by Mapu. pic.twitter.com/yEU2EbZgTD — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) December 17, 2023

All this being said, I’m expecting a major year-two leap from Mapu in 2024.

Surprise cut:

Jaylinn Hawkins.

Originally thought to be fighting for a roster spot, Jaylinn Hawkins came on strong during New England’s offseason program and looked to cement himself as the top free safety on defense.

But don’t count your chickens before they hatch.

While the 26-year-old looked sharp, his standing on the roster will realistically be determined by two outside factors. 1) Jabrill Peppers’ continued comfortability at free safety and 2) Marte Mapu’s emergence and if the Patriots ultimately see him more as a back-end player or as a linebacker.

If Hawkins can show a knack for special teams play, that too can help his cause. I ultimately have him making the squad, as do many at this point. But I don’t think it’s a lock just yet.

Trade candidate:

None.

The first cop out of the 2024 Patriots Depth Projection series. no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t find a trade candidate in this room. Dugger’s locked up long-term, Peppers ain’t going anywhere, and Mapu is in year two of a four-year rookie contract without even sniffing his potential. Everyone else has virtually no value on the trade market.

Roster Projection:

In: Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Marte Mapu, Jabrill Peppers

Out: Joshuah Bledsoe, Dell Pettus

Grade:

A-.

For a second year in a row, the Patriots’ safety room is their best unit. Last year, Bill Belichick called Dugger and Peppers “two of the better players in the league at [the] position.” He’s correct — and the potential of Mapu only adds to the potential of the room. They’ll lead New England’s defense in 2024.

We’ll be back on Wednesday with another edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s yet another position room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

