2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Specialists

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the next several weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

Next up? The specialists:

Overview:

A cornerstone unit for the Super Bowl-winning Patriots of old, New England’s special teams have significantly fallen off over the past several seasons under the guide of coordinator Cam Achord. Penalties, missed kicks, and miscues have plagued them since the days of Brady.

To make matters worse heading into 2024, long-time captain and special teams ace Matthew Slater announced his retirement back in February. The leader of New England’s third unit since 2008, Slater spent 16 seasons in Foxborough and became a 5x First-Team All-Pro, a 3x Second-Team All-Pro, and a 10x Pro Bowler. He was also named to the Patriots’ All-2010’s Team, All-Dynasty Team, and is a three-time Super Bowl champion. Luckily, despite losing him on the field, the Patriots will have him back in some capacity this season as the 38-year-old accepted a full-time role on head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff.

Speaking of New England’s new staff, Mayo and co. have called upon former Rams assistant Jeremy Springer as their next special teams coordinator. A former linebacker and special teamer at UTEP from 2007-11, has spent the last two seasons in L.A. under head coach Sean McVay. Prior to landing on the west coach, he spent eight seasons coaching at UTEP, Texas A&M, Arizona, and Marshall. While at Texas A&M in 2017, his unit led the nation in blocked punts and blocked kicks.

As for the personnel, the Patriots have historically been known for carrying several core special teamers on their roster (Slater, Cody Davis, Chris Board, etc.). This year, however, they only have one outside of punter Bryce Baringer, long snapper Joe Cardona, and either of their two place kickers in Chad Ryland and Joey Slye. The one and only Brenden Schooler.

The #Patriots will return just 3 of their top-10 special teams snap leaders from 2023 (Brenden Schooler, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu) Lotta change coming for first-time ST coordinator Jeremy Springer's unit https://t.co/WYURHf9oAJ — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 8, 2024

Who we’re sleeping on:

Isaiah Bolden.

While not technically listed as a specialist in my roster projection below, what 2023 seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden can bring to the Patriots on special teams shouldn’t be understated.

After missing the entirety of his rookie campaign following a serious head & neck injury last preseason, Bolden put together a quality spring — showing that he can lineup in multiple spots on the defensive side of the football and an ability to be a “special teams demon” according to head coach Jerod Mayo.

During his junior season at Jackson State in 2021, Bolden led the NCAA in kickoff return average at 36.9 yards per attempt and was also tied for the FCS lead with two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

While we didn’t see him take any reps there during the offseason program, the possibility of coordinator Jeremy Springer unleashing him there makes him a sleeper in my book.

Surprise cut:

Chad Ryland.

At this point, it may not even be much of a surprise if kicker Chad Ryland is released at the end of training camp.

A fourth-round pick in 2023, Ryland’s stance on the Patriots’ roster seemingly weakens by the day. After finishing his rookie season hitting just 64% of his field goal attempts (and just 50% from 40+ yards), the former Maryland Terrapin has had yet another shaky start to 2024. Throughout the entirety of New England’s offseason program, Ryland failed to have a single 100% kicking portion of practice — often missing at least one attempt wide left or right.

With veteran free agent pickup Joey Slye now on his heels, the pressure will either make or break the second-year pro.

Trade candidate:

Joey Slye.

Speaking of Slye, the 28-year-old is now on his eighth team in nine seasons, but has always been consistent when put on the field. Since 2019, Slye has made 82.3% of his field goal attempts, 88.5% of his extra points, and also holds the Washington Commanders record for the longest field goal made in franchise history (61 yards).

Despite being released a number of times throughout his NFL career, if he can put together a solid month in preseason and Chad Ryland does enough to warrant the Patriots keeping him as their placekicker, perhaps they can trade him for a future seventh-rounder like they did last preseason with Nick Folk.

Roster Projection:

In: P Bryce Baringer, LS Joe Cardona, ST Brenden Schooler, K Joey Slye

Out: K Chad Ryland, LB Christian Elliss

Grade:

C.

The Patriots have some work to do if they want to get to the level their special teams were at in the glory days, and shaky kicking performances, the absence of their leader, and a new staff may hinder that.

However, if Ryland can get himself on track, Bryce Baringer keeps booting punts like he did as a rookie, and Brenden Schooler can turn into Slater-lite, then they have a chance. For now? They only get a C.

We’ll be back on Wednesday with another edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s linebacker room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

