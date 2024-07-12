2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Tight ends

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the next several weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

Next up? Tight ends:

Overview:

One of the many Patriots position groups that significantly missed expectations last season was the tight end room. With a new offensive coach in Bill O’Brien, Hunter Henry heading into a contract year, and an athletic No. 2 in Mike Gesicki, it seemed like the two tight ends system was ready to flourish again in Foxborough.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t.

Over 17 games, Henry and Gesicki combined for just 663 yards on 71 receptions and although Henry was still a solid red zone target with six touchdowns, the production as a whole from the room was sub-par — to say the least — when compared to expectations.

So now, they reset. With a new head coach in Jerod Mayo comes not only a new offensive coordinator in Alex Van Pelt, but also a new tight ends coach in Bob Bicknell.

Bicknell is a Holliston, Massachusetts native who both played football and coached football at Boston College. The 54-year-old has coached in the NFL since 2007 with the Chiefs (offensive line, tight ends), Bills (tight ends/wide receivers), Eagles (wide receivers), 49ers (wide receivers), Bengals (wide receivers), and Saints (senior offensive assistant).

As for personnel, Henry is returning to the team after signing a three-year, $27 million contract extension prior to hitting free agency. The 29-year-old served as an offensive captain for the Patriots last season and brings both experience and leadership back to the room. New England also signed veteran Austin Hooper to a one-year deal for just over $3 million, and drafted Florida State’s Jaheim Bell at the back-end of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rounding out the room are vets La’Michael Pettway and Mitchell Wilcox and UDFA Jacob Warren.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Austin Hooper.

Though Hooper isn’t the breakout stud like some of his counterparts at the position in George Kittle and Travis Kelce have, he has something that only a handful of players on the Patriots have right now: Familiarity with Alex Van Pelt’s offense.

In two seasons with Cleveland and Van Pelt, the 6-foot-4 target caught 84 passes for 780 yards and seven touchdowns. Again, nothing groundbreaking, but he’s one of two players on New England (the other being Jacoby Brissett) who have experience in the system and can help the rest of the squad along the way.

Surprise cut:

Jaheim Bell.

When the Patriots drafted Jaheim Bell in the seventh round of last April’s draft, it was considered by many to be a steal. The former Florida State Seminole stands at 6-foot-2, 241 pounds, and brings a unique skill set to the table as a pass catcher, an H-back, and potentially even as a kick returner.

All that being said, the final roster is a numbers game. Bell will have just over five weeks to prove that he’s worthy of being kept as a third tight end, on a team that’s kept just two on their final 53 in each of the last two seasons. Although a steal as a seventh-round pick, it’s also an easier pill to swallow for New England should they need to release him.

Jaheim: Batter up.

Trade candidate:

None.

A cop out here. Last training camp it was Hunter Henry in a contract year, but now that he’s locked in for three more seasons — no one makes sense to dangle on the market.

Roster Projection:

In: Jaheim Bell, Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper

Out: La’Michael Pettway, Jacob Warren, Mitchell Wilcox

Grade:

B.

A solid, respectable grade that tells you all you need to know about this room. They’re not going to knock your socks off, but with two wiley vets running the group in Henry and Hooper, you’ll be just fine.

We’ll be back on Wednesday with another edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s wide receiver room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

