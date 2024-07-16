2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Wide receivers

Welcome back to 2024’s Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the next several weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole. Here’s a look at the rooms we’ve looked at so far:

Next up? Wide receivers:

Overview:

Outside of quarterback, the Patriots’ position group that’s been under the most scrutiny over the last several seasons is wide receiver. Plagued with a lack of top-notch talent since the days of Randy Moss, New England is yearning for their true WR1.

They have tried (sort of) to bolster the position over the last 5-10 years, but free-agent signings of Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown backfired while trades for Mohammed Sanu and DeVante Parker went nowhere. Through the draft? Same deal. 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry is now a tight end with the Vikings and 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton is squarely on the roster bubble heading into 2024 training camp.

There is some hope for the room heading into this season, as the Patriots took two bites at the apple in the draft with the selections of Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk in Round 2 and UCF’s Javon Baker in Round 4. The early returns were an impressive offseason program from Polk and an injury-plagued one from Baker.

For veterans in the room, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton return, with the only true roster locks bring Bourne and Douglas. New England also signed former Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn to a one-year deal back in March.

The group is rounded out by practice squad candidates Kawaan Baker, JaQuae Jackson, and David Wallis.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne was putting together a career season in 2024 before tearing his ACL against the Dolphins in late October, tallying 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns through New England’s first eight games.

Returning on a three-year deal with up to $33 million, the 28-year-old has his sights set on a Week 1 return — and a “C” on his jersey:

“I’m trying to be a captain this year,” Bourne said in a blog post via YouTube last month. “The way I got to do it is being present every day. Going to OTAs, being on time, leading the guys, talking, being vocal.”

Will he be ready for the start of the season? Right now it’s hard to say. But with his attitude and swagger mixed with his new self-appointed leadership role on the team, I see Bourne’s presence being a major plus in New England’s re-worked wide receiver room.

Surprise cut:

K.J. Osborn.

When the Patriots gave K.J. Osborn a one-year, $4 million contract back in March, they likely did so with the idea of him being an integral part of their offense for the 2024 season.

A fifth-round pick for the Vikings in the 2020 draft, Osborn tallied 158 catches for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns over three seasons behind the likes of Adam Theilen, Stefon Diggs, and Justin Jefferson. He now faces a similar uphill battle in New England.

Before the 2024 Draft, the 26-year-old only had veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne to worry about on the depth chart. Now? He also has to compete with and beat our two rookies in Polk and Baker. If Osborn can’t show his worth over the next several weeks, it may make sense to cut him.

Trade candidate:

JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Speaking of veterans on the roster bubble, JuJu Smith-Schuster is entering the second season of the three-year, $33 million contract he signed with the Patriots in March of 2023.

The 27-year-old’s first stint in Foxborough was a sub-par one, to say the least. In 11 games played, Smith-Schuster started just five of them and caught just 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown.

An aging vet with a suspect injury history, JuJu isn’t really made for a rebuild. He’s self-proclaimed healthy this season, so if New England can find a trade partner for him who’s in “win-now” mode, moving on and getting something back may be the best course of action.

Roster Projection:

In: Javon Baker, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, Ja’Lynn Polk, Jalen Reagor

Out: Kawaan Baker, JaQuae Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, David Wallis

PUP: Kendrick Bourne

Grade:

D+.

This group is a massive “what if”. Training camp will be important to determine the depth chart, but we won’t truly know what they have until the pads come on in actual game action.

Right now, they can’t get higher than a “D+, but a strong emergence from the rookies could make them at least a respectable bunch by season’s end.

We’ll be back on Friday with another edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s cornerback room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

