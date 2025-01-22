2025 Senior Bowl Preview: Defensive Interior

The Patriots’ defensive line enters 2025 with a top-heavy interior lacking developmental talent.

In 2024, Christian Barmore was hot off a breakout season, Davon Godchaux was the heart of the league’s best run defense, and Keion White had flashed as an inside penetrator. But Barmore’s overwhelming presence made up for a lack of quality depth and pass rush upside, and that nerve was exposed when he was lost due to blood clots.

The game-wrecker’s absence forced career backup Daniel Ekuale into a starting role one season after a season-ending biceps injury. He performed admirably, but a higher rep count exacerbated his weaknesses. White picked up some of the slack as a rusher, but he failed to turn disruptions into sacks or overcome extra attention.

Former Viking Jaquelin Roy showed promise after being elevated from the practice squad, but he, too, was lost to injury. And fellow late-addition Eric Johnson II was regularly overmatched despite signs of growth down the stretch.

Under new head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, building up the trenches will be a top priority. That process will start from the inside out, meaning at least one interior defender could be added to what’s currently a thin position group.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each player at the position who has accepted an invitation to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Disclaimer: All heights and weights are subject to change.

Darius Alexander, Toledo – 6’4″, 310 lbs

Background

Redshirt senior from Fort Wayne, Indiana

2-star recruit by 247Sports (2019)

Communication studies major

Accolades

First-Team All-MAC (2024)

Third-Team All-MAC (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Darius Alexander is an excellent small-school prospect who could shoot up the draft boards with a quality Reese’s Senior Bowl event. His violent hands will allow him to quickly shed blocks at the point of attack while doing an excellent job locating the running back at the line of scrimmage… Overall, his floor is a quality depth piece with upside in year one. With the correct coaching in the right scheme, he could develop into a penetrating starter. ” (3rd/4th-round grade)

– Nick Falato, Sports Illustrated

“Darius Alexander is one of my favorite players I have watched during this current college football season and draft cycle. He just knows how to be a disruptor and does it efficiently. Alexander makes a ton of plays as a run defender, and in the right system, he could develop into a reliable pass rusher as well. Pairing his instincts to be in a position to make a play with his strength and size, he is one of the best defensive linemen in the class in what is one of the draft’s deepest groups.” (1st/2nd-round grade)

– Andrew Harbaugh, Vikings Wire

Yahya Black, Iowa – 6’5″, 317 lbs

Background

Redshirt senior from Marshall, Minnesota

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

Accolades

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2024, 2023)

Scout’s Take

“Black can be an impactful run defender for NFL teams that practice gap control along the defensive line. However, his lack of explosiveness and pass-rush upside limit him to a two-down run defender projection.” (Day 3 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

Vernon Broughton, Texas – 6’4″, 305 lbs

Background

Senior from Houston, Texas

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

Physical culture and sports major

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Broughton possesses a highly sought-after blend of size, athleticism, and strength. With the proper development, he can develop into a starting IDL for an NFL franchise.” (Day 3 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

“Look for Broughton to make an immediate impact as a rotational defender while developing into a potential starter by year two. His athletic profile and constant motor will earn him early playing time, while technical refinement could unlock possible high level potential down the line.”

– NFL Draft Buzz

Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon – 6’1″, 340 lbs

Background

Senior from Newberry, South Carolina

0-star prospect by 247Sports (2022) 4-star recruit as a transfer from Houston (2024)



Accolades

Second-Team All-Big 12 (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Caldwell projects as a productive and effective 4i or 5-technique IDL in an odd-front defense. His combination of power and quickness off the ball will create havoc in the backfield on both run and passing downs.” (Day 3 grade)

– Damian Parson, The Draft Network

“Caldwell’s experience against high-level competition in the Big 12 and his projected growth under Oregon’s coaching staff should help him transition to the NFL game. His combination of power, quickness, and motor make him an intriguing mid-round prospect for teams looking to bolster their defensive line rotation.”

– Lennox Tate, NFL Draft Buzz

Alfred Collins, Texas – 6’5″, 320 lbs

Background

Super senior from Bastrop, Texas

5-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

Human dimensions of organizations major

Accolades

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Collins’ leap in play at the point of attack this year has him poised to thrive in a gap-control defense.

He’s not twitchy or dynamic enough to shine in a penetration front, but Collins has the run-defending skills to shine as an A-gap run defender at the NFL while afforded the opportunity to continue to develop into a potential every-down role. Consider him an early down player and a viable starter in base as a rookie.” (2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“Despite his inconsistency, there are still enough flashes on tape to keep me interested in Collins. He checks all the physical boxes, but his play on the field still seems to be in early development. If an organization can effectively continue to grow Collins’ game, there’s no doubt he could be a high-level starter in the league.” (Day 3 grade)

– The Draft Network

Joshua Farmer, Florida State – 6’3″, 318 lbs

Background

Redshirt junior from Port St. Joe, Florida

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Accolades

All–ACC Honorable Mention (2024)

Second-Team All-ACC (2023)

Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year (2022)

Scout’s Take

“Farmer will complement NFL defensive rotations well with his raw power and lateral quickness. Still, by improving a few details along the journey and improving his conditioning, Farmer could develop nicely as a disruptive defensive tackle.” (Day 3 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

Cam Jackson, Florida – 6’6″, 342 lbs

Background

Senior from Haynesville, Louisiana

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) 4-star recruit as a transfer from Memphis (2022)



Accolades

Third Team All-AAC (2022)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Jackson possesses several attractive traits for NFL teams, including his versatility and high motor. With further development as a pass rusher and run defender, Jackson has the potential to become a reliable starting IDL for an NFL franchise.” (Day 3 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

“There’s always a spot for a run-stopping defensive lineman on NFL defenses, and that’s where Jackson can pave a path for himself. He’s more of a developmental prospect at the moment and will need to add strength and finesse to be a legitimate option. He has the physical foundation and knowledge of the game to expedite his path to extended playing time, but he likely won’t ever be a full-time player.” (Late 5th/early 6th-round grade)

– Ian Harper, Last Word on Sports

Walter Nolen, Ole Miss – 6’3″, 305 lbs

Background

Junior from Powell, Tennessee

5-star recruit by 247Sports (2022) Transferred from Texas A&M (2024)

Multi-disciplinary studies major

Accolades

Consensus All-American (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Nolen has all the tools to be a starter within his first two years in the NFL and has Pro Bowl/All-Pro potential down the line. Schematically, he’s fairly versatile as someone who could line up as a 3-technique in even fronts or play as a 4i-technique in odd fronts.” (Late 1st/early 2nd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

“Walter Nolen projects best as a penetration 3-tech at the NFL level. His first-step quickness, core strength, and center of gravity make him an attractive option to fire upfield and create chaos in the backfield.

There’s plenty of reason to buy in on Nolen developing in different style defenses, but his best role as a current product lies in getting through gaps and forcing reroutes of the quarterback and running backs off their track.”

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee – 6’3″, 315 lbs

Background

Senior from North Highlands, California

Missed games due to injury in each of the past two seasons

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from Arizona State (2023)



Accolades

Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List (2024)

Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC Third Team (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Norman-Lott possesses the tools desired in a disruptive interior defensive lineman at the NFL level. With detailed improvements to enhance his consistency, there is a clear path for Norman-Lott to become an impactful player in the league.” (Day 2 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

“Norman-Lott should see a wealth of opportunities immediately after getting drafted, with his high motor skills being an extremely valuable trait for defenses. Getting him into an NFL weight room should help his anchor issues, and he has star potential if that comes to fruition. His current skills will make him serviceable as a rookie, with three-down potential if he sures up his game and adds pass-rushing moves.” (Mid-late 2nd-round grade)

– Ian Harper, Last Word on Sports

Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech – 6’1″, 290 lbs

Background

Graduate student from Raleigh, North Carolina

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from Duke (2023)



Accolades

Third-Team AP All-American (2024)

First-Team All-ACC (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“All in all, Aeneas is one of those guys every team is going to hope falls to them. Despite being undersized, he’s a safe prospect who’s a force multiplier for an IDL room. He projects as an early-to-mid-round prospect but will far outplay where he gets drafted.” (Day 2 grade)

– The Draft Network

“Aeneas Peebles is a tough evaluation because he came from Duke after Mike Elko left, and his development was stunted. The Hokies couldn’t get much more out of him, and it showed in certain situations. I like him a lot as a situation-run defender on the line or someone to be a part of a special teams unit to block a kick. Outside of those roles, he needs a lot of work to earn more reps within a defensive line unit. His size will give him opportunities, but it is unclear what path he has to take to develop to be more than that.” (Priority UDFA)

– Andrew Harbaugh, Vikings Wire

Ty Robinson, Nebraska – 6’6″, 310 lbs

Background

Senior from Gilbert, Arizona

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2019)

Accolades

Second-Team All-Big Ten (2024)

Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten (2023)

School record 60 games played in his Nebraska career

Scouts’ Takes

“Robinson possesses many of the physical tools NFL defenses covet in a defensive lineman. With a few fine-tuned adjustments—improving his pad level and developing a more detailed pass-rush strategy—Robinson has the potential to be a well-rounded and highly impactful contributor at the next level, excelling against both the run and the pass.” (Day 2 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

“Robinson is an interesting case study, to say the least. His frame doesn’t allow him to be a consistent presence against the run, but it’s impossible to deny his raw pass-rushing skills. With that being said, he projects best as a depth lineman who offers pass-rush upside to an interior rotation. His skill set is that of a Day 3 lottery ticket, a prospect that could make a decent impact down the line if he can increase the complexity and stability of his pass-rush plan and technique.” (Mid-5th-round grade)

– Ian Harper, Last Word on Sports

T.J. Sanders, South Carolina – 6’4″, 290 lbs

Background

Redshirt junior from Marion, South Carolina

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Accolades

Third Team All-SEC (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Sanders projects best as a penetration pass-rush specialist early in his career. He does have enough length to develop his game into an every-down defender for a multiple-front scheme, but his most direct pathway to playing time as a rookie will be as an interior designated pass rusher.

He can align on the nose in rush situations but would be best served attacking the B-gap from 3T and 4i alignments.” (2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“Overall, Sanders can be a solid 3-technique in even fronts or lineup as a 4i-technique in odd fronts. He’d probably be best in more of a rotational role as he struggles to make an impact for all four quarters.” (3rd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M – 6’4″, 290 lbs

Background

Senior from DeSoto, Texas

Accolades

Second-Team All-SEC (2023)

Freshman All-SEC Team (2021)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Turner is a physically gifted defensive lineman who can play multiple positions along the line, but he may benefit from focusing on one position to work on the details of that position and become more consistently dominant.” (Day 3 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

“Turner should be regarded as a developmental starter for a gap-control scheme. He added weight in 2024, and it appeared to impact his get-off and pass-rush abilities, so his NFL team will need to decide whether he’s a big end or a defensive tackle.

He appears best suited for an odd front end who plays predominantly over the tackle or in a 4i to help squeeze the edges and protect the second level.” (3rd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

Deone Walker, Kentucky – 6’6″, 345 lbs

Background

Junior from Detroit, Michigan

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2022)

Accolades

Two-time team captain (2024, 2023)

All-American (2023)

First-Team All-SEC (2023)

Freshman All-American (2022)

Second-Team All-SEC (2022)

Scouts’ Takes

“Ultimately, the Kentucky product can be physically dominant when he wants to be or has a full tank of gas. The problem is he can get lazy, and his conditioning is poor, leading to him getting beat at certain points during a game more often than he should be losing for someone with his profile… Schematically, Walker is somewhat unique since he has the size of a nose tackle but the quickness of a 3-technique. Until he starts playing with better leverage and improves against double teams, he’d probably be best lining up at the latter, though.” (3rd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

“Walker is a difficult evaluation for the NFL because he was a completely different player over his final two seasons of college football. In 2023, he showed loose hips with quick twitch movement ability. He has surprising speed and agility for such a large interior defensive lineman. However, in 2024, offensive linemen were ready, and Walker showed no power moves. He played too high and was unable to use his size to his advantage. Walker was not powerful, physical, or show the strength to shed blocks or bull offensive linemen down the pocket. Walker played like he thought he was an undersized speed rusher, and the results were not good.”

– Charlie Cambell, Walter Football