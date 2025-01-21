2025 Senior Bowl Preview: Edge Defenders

Edge defender went from one of the Patriots’ most well-stocked positions to its most shallow over the course of 2024.

Pro Bowler Matthew Judon was traded to the Falcons during training camp.

Pass rush specialist Joshua Uche was dealt to the Chiefs midseason after failing to return to form under defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington.

Even captain and impending free agent Deatrich Wise took a step back, committing several uncharacteristic penalties.

New England tried replacing the juice they brought on passing downs by signing Yannick Ngakoue, but the late-season waiver claim was a non-factor before being released.

Anfernee Jennings remains one of the league’s best run defenders, and Keion White should benefit from the presence of new head coach Mike Vrabel. Still, the Patriots’ lack of explosiveness, pass rush prowess, and overall depth on the edge is a significant concern entering 2025.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each player at the position who has accepted an invitation to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Disclaimer: All heights and weights are subject to change.

Jordan Burch, Oregon – 6’4″, 294 lbs

Background

Senior from Columbia, South Carolina

5-star recruit by 247Sports, (2020) 4-star recruit as a transfer from South Carolina



Accolades

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Burch projects as a versatile starting defensive end. He can play base even front defensive end on run downs and kick inside on passing downs. Burch’s alignment flexibility will be enticing and a fit for multiple front defensive schemes. With his athleticism, strength, and upside, Burch can become an impact three-down player.” (Day 2 grade)

– Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College – 6’2″, 247 lbs

Background

Senior from Williamstown, New Jersey

3-star recruit by 257Sports (2021)

Accolades

ACC Defensive Player of the Year (2024)

First-Team All-ACC (2024)

Second-Team All-ACC (2022)

Scouts’ Takes

“Ezeiruaku projects best as a rush linebacker at the NFL level. Releasing from wide alignments and 2-point stances will afford him advantageous angles and space to set up his vast array of pass-rush counters.

With his stature and length, leaving him out of tight alignments will be best to allow his instincts and second-reaction ability to kick in and press to daylight off the edge. Additionally, he will have leverage baked into his run fits with these angles as well to help compensate for his lack of mass. A viable Day 1 starter.” (Late 1st/early 2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“The lack of size and strength will also impact Ezeiruaku as a run defender at the next level. He’s physical and can hold his own against tight ends, but NFL offensive tackles can push him around and prevent him from setting the edge… Because of that, he’ll be more of a third-down rusher at first and needs to spend more time in the weight room before becoming a complete defender.” (3rd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Mike Green, Marshall – 6’4″, 248 lbs

Background

Redshirt sophomore from Williamsburg, Virginia

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) 0-star recruit as a transfer from Virginia (2022)



Accolades

Sun Belt Player of the Year (2024)

First-Team All-Sun Belt (2024)

Walter Camp First-Team All-American (2024)

Led FBS in sacks, tackles for loss (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“Green has put on a significant amount of weight after changing schools, but that does lead to more questions about how many more pounds his wiry frame can hold. The good news is he’s a physical player who you don’t turn up as that was evident against Ohio State, the best competition he faced last fall.

So, if Green can add the necessary size and strength in an NFL weight program, he can become an every-down player as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts. As a rookie and maybe for his first couple of years, he’ll likely be more of a third-down pass-rusher, though.” (2nd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

“Overall, Green is a highly productive and intriguing prospect who currently projects as an immediate contributor to an NFL defense. His ability as a pass rusher paints an initial picture of his potential for production, but his athletic profile inside a creative defensive structure will allow Green to make an impact in a variety of ways.” (Day 2 grade)

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia – 6’5″, 280 lbs

Background

Redshirt junior from Gaffney, South Carolina

5-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Scout’s Take

“Ingram-Dawkins has a good NFL floor as an EDGE or 3-4 defensive end with his power, pad level, technique as a run defender, and alignment versatility. Still, he’s a project as a pass rusher with enticing tools that may never develop.” (Day 2 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

Jared Ivey, Ole Miss – 6’6″, 285 lbs

Background

Senior from Suwanee, Georgia

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from Georgia Tech (2022)

General business major

Accolades

Third-Team All-SEC (2024)

Peach Bowl Defensive MVP (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Ivey is a versatile talent in scheme, front, and alignment. He lacks the raw explosiveness off the edge to be a dominant force rushing the quarterback, but his active and precise hand counters and his ability to collapse angles afford him multiple pathways to disruption.

Ivey is best suited to play as a base end and be given opportunities to rush inside on long and late downs as he develops. This is a potential impact NFL starter by the end of his rookie contract.” (2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“Jared Ivey has the length and movement skills that NFL teams seek, and [with] the right development, he can become an impactful edge rusher.” (Day 2 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Landon Jackson, Arkansas – 6’7″, 280 lbs

Background

Senior from Texarkana, Texas

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2021) Transferred from LSU (2021)



Accolades

First-Team All-SEC (2023)

Missed time in multiple seasons due to injury, including a torn ACL in 2018, a broken ankle in 2020, and a leg injury in 2021

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, the Arkansas product has the makings of being a solid every-down contributor as a traditional defensive end in even fronts or a 4i- to 5-technique in odd fronts. He may not be a perennial Pro Bowler/All-Pro who consistently gets double-digit sacks, but he can be a plus starter teams can win within the NFL.” (2nd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

“Jackson presents intriguing value in either odd or even fronts. As a base end, Jackson figures to be an effective edge setting run defender who has enough pass rush capability to stay on the field.

In odd fronts, Jackson presents as a penetration 4i, where he can crash the B-gap freely and without recourse to any outside contain responsibility. He projects as an NFL starter, but his rush impact will likely lag behind his run-defending early in his career.” (Late 1st/early 2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

Sai’vion Jones, LSU – 6’6″, 280 lbs

Background

Senior from Vacherie, Louisiana

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Scout’s Take

“Jones needs to speed up his pass-rush process if he’s going to terrorize NFL quarterbacks, but his floor as a solid run defender, inside flexibility to a 3-4 defensive end, and pass-rush toolbox make him an intriguing defender in this EDGE class.” (Day 2 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

Jah Joyner, Minnesota – 6’5″, 265 lbs

Background

Redshirt senior from Danbury, Connecticut

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

Accolades

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2024, 2023)

Academic All-Big Ten (2024, 2021)

Scouts’ Takes

“Joyner is the prototypical NFL edge rusher with the size, strength, length, and pass-rush upside to be an impactful player at the next level. He’s still developing as a run defender and learning to use his length more effectively, but the foundation is there for Joyner to be a good starter in the NFL.” (Day 2 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

“Jah Joyner is a toolsy pass rusher with an elite frame and length. He combines good overall athletic ability with adaptive hands as a pass rusher to harass the quarterback… He could use some refinement overall, but Joyner’s tools and relentless nature should garner him day two buzz, especially with a good week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.” (3rd/4th-round grade)

– Nick Falato, InformNNY

Kyle Kennard, South Carolina – 6’5″, 254 lbs

Background

Redshirt senior from Atlanta, Georgia

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) 4-star as a transfer from Georgia Tech (2023)



Accolades

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2024)

First-Team All-American (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“Kennard has the traits to develop into a true pass-rushing threat. He utilizes twitch and speed to power to produce pass-rush wins. His length and athleticism provide Kennard with the ceiling of a high-sack defender. Kennard isn’t a run-defense liability and plays with full effort but can get washed away from run lanes. He’ll need to incorporate spins, swim moves, bull rushes and counter moves to develop into a sack artist. Kennard’s moves are too simple to consistently work at the NFL level. Kennard has the athleticism to contribute as a rookie as he attempts to grow into a defensive disruptor.” (2nd-round grade)

– Efram Geller, Steelers Depot

“Overall, Kennard has all of the physical traits wanted in a pass rusher, and with the right development of detailed parts of his game, he can become a three-down impact player in the NFL.” (Day 2 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M – 6’4″, 280 lbs

Background

Sophomore from Bryan, Texas

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2022) Transferred from Purdue (2024)

Missed one game in 2023 due to an injury

Accolades

Second-Team All-Big Ten (2023)

Led BIG Ten with 10 sacks (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Nic Scourton is ideally offered the opportunity to play as a hybrid defensive lineman who can help attack mismatches at the NFL level. Scourton has the creativity and enough power to apply his gifts as an impactful NFL starter — particularly as a pass rusher. The perfect fit is with a creative defensive coordinator who has amoeba packages to move Scourton around as a rush threat.” (Late 1st-early/2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“Scourton’s future in the NFL is brighter as a true defensive end. He has the size, strength and length to be an effective run defender, but his pad level can be an issue against better competition. So, having him start from a lower/three-point stance versus standing up can help solve that problem.” (Late 1st/early 2nd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Barryn Sorrell, Texas – 6’4″, 260 lbs

Background

Junior from New Orleans, Louisiana

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Accolades

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (2023, 2022)

Scouts’ Takes

“For Sorrell, he’s got every quality needed to be a day-one starter in the NFL. Finding that next level of play will be the difference between rounds for Sorrell. His talent and on-field demeanor garner serious attention, but proving his down-to-down defender will take his stock to the next level. ” (Day 2 grade)

– The Draft Network

“Barryn Sorrell is a pro-ready athlete with the strength to hold his own against the toughest offensive lineman in the NFL when it comes to the run game and pushing the pile in pass rush. However, he needs to develop his pass rush move arsenal and work on flexibility if he wants to be an every-down difference maker with a long professional career ahead of him.” (Mid-day 3 grade)

– Travis May, A to Z Sports

Josaiah Stewart, Michigan – 6’1″, 245 lbs

Background

Senior from Bronx, New York

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) 4-star as a transfer from Coastal Carolina (2022)



Accolades

Second-Team All-Sun-Belt (2022)

Freshman All-American (2021)

First-Team All-Sun-Belt (2021)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, my assessment of Stewart is that he has the motor and movement ability to wear many hats in an NFL defense, primarily serving as a penetrating run defender and designated pass rusher. As mentioned earlier, there is also potential for him as a coverage defender or spy. With all this in mind, I believe Stewart would be a valuable asset for creative coordinators throughout the league.” (Day 2 grade)

– The Draft Network

“His size limits Stewart’s three-down potential, but he has the skillset of a wildly effective pass rusher. His tenacity off the edge will wear down tackles and get into the backfield in a hurry, making him very projectable as a pass rush specialist. He has issues against the run, mostly because of his frame, but has the rawness and explosiveness to provide excellent aid for teams lacking pass-rush production.” (Late 3rd-round grade)

– Ian Harper, Last Word on Sports

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M – 6’6″, 285 lbs

Background

Sophomore from Miami, Florida

5-star recruit by 247Sports (2022)

Accolades

All-SEC Third Team (2024)

SEC All-Freshman Team (2022)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Stewart is a rare athlete with an exceptional combination of size and athleticism. With proper coaching and development, he has the potential to transform into a premier pass rusher at the NFL level. His physical tools provide a solid foundation, and his ceiling is among the highest of players entering the league.” (Day 2 grade)

– Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

“Shemar Stewart projects as a developmental impact starter at the NFL level. With his current prowess as a run defender and gap control player, he affords a team an immediate role with a seemingly immeasurable ceiling if he grows as a pass rusher.

Because he can defend the run, he should be considered a viable Day 1 starter, particularly as a 5-tech end who plays overtop of tackles and utilizes his length to stack the point of attack.” (Late 1st-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss – 6’4″, 255 lbs

Background

Senior from Austin, Texas

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from Florida (2024)

Underwent offseason shoulder/labrum surgery but did not miss games; missed two games with a foot injury (2024)

Accolades

Second-Team All-SEC (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Umanmielen would be a good fit as a standup linebacker for a team that uses a lot of odd fronts. He can contribute as a pass-rusher right away and is good enough to get by as a run defender to become a full-time starter by his second or third season, if not sooner.” (2nd-round grade)

– Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

“Umanmielen projects as a designated pass rusher early in his NFL career. His ability to win with angles off the edge and reduce his surface area to play slippery at first contact is a welcomed addition to an NFL pass rush group.

He has shown the physical ability to spill runs and hold his own against the run in flashes, but in an aggressive front scheme, he’ll be afforded pass rush opportunities while developing those areas of his game. He should be considered a viable developmental starter with a high floor as a defensive rotational player.” (2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team