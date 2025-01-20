2025 Senior Bowl Preview: Offensive Tackles

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Patriots need offensive tackle help.

Last offseason, in an admittedly shallow free agent class, the team signed former Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to man the blindside. New England then reached for Penn State’s Caedan Wallace in the third round of the draft, again intending to flip a career right tackle.

The experiment failed in spectacular fashion. Wallace was moved back to right tackle midway through training camp. Okorafor struggled in his new role and left the team after being benched in Week 1.

The only saving grace was Vederian Lowe, who performed admirably as the offense’s top left tackle. Though his inconsistency and penalty problems were frustrating at times, Lowe proved to be a quality spot starter going forward. Something similar could be said for Demontrey Jacobs, who allowed Mike Onwenu to play his natural spot at right guard and was solid for a second-year backup.

Lowe and Jacobs—assuming the exclusive rights free agent is brought back—could be valuable depth in 2025, but there are currently no proven starters on either bookend. Wallace could establish himself in year two, but that’s tough to bank on after he missed most of 2024 with a leg injury.

With new head coach Mike Vrabel’s emphasis on solidifying the trenches, New England is sure to be in the market for talented tackles. That pursuit begins next week when coaches and front office members (and CLNS media!) travel down to Mobile, Alabama, for this year’s Senior Bowl.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each prospect who has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and is projected to play tackle at the next level.

LEFT TACKLES

Anthony Belton, N.C. State – 6’5″, 336 lbs

Background

Graduate student from Tallahassee, Florida

Sports management major

Unranked recruit by 247Sports (2019) 3-star JUCO recruit as a transfer from Georgia Military Academy (2021)

Ejected against Clemson and was relegated to a backup the next week (2024)

Accolades

Third Team All-ACC (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Belton has starter-level size, natural power, and enough athletic ability to warrant being drafted, but sloppy technique and shaky recovery skills make him a high-variance dart throw worth a shot for a high-end, veteran line room and coaching staff.” (5th-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

“Overall, Belton touts an intriguing blend of traits that showcase one of the top tackles to know in the 2025 NFL Draft. Continued improvement in the finer details of his game, including his body profile, while finding his performance equilibrium will paint a better picture of his profile.” (2nd-round grade)

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon – 6’4″, 315 lbs

Background

Junior from Seattle, Washington

5-star prospect by 247Sports (2022)

Switched to offensive line from running back as a high school sophomore

Accolades

Coaches All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Anthony Munoz Award winner (2021)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Conerly has good athletic ability, recovery skills, and the frame of a starting tackle while turning the corner in his development over the second half of the season that increased his sustain and anchoring skills. Conerly is still very young with the runway and physical tools to start at tackle as a rookie in a zone-based run scheme.” (2nd-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

“All in all, Conerly Jr., despite being undersized, lacks nothing in terms of the tools necessary to play tackle at the professional level. He possesses the skill set of an NFL veteran, with precise, defensive hands, remarkable footwork in protection, and a strong understanding of leverage and pad level. Conerly Jr. will be an instant upgrade for teams looking to lock down a blindside tackle.” (1st-round grade)

– The Draft Network

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota – 6’6″, 330 lbs

Background

Redshirt senior from Kansas City, Missouri

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

Track and field background, participating in shot put, discus, and javelin

Accolades

Sporting News Second-Team All-American (2024)

Third Team All-American (2024)

Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year (2024)

First-Team All-Big Ten (2024)

Second-Team All-Big Ten (2023)

Scouts’ Take

“Overall, Ersery is a long, tactful blocker with good play strength, competitive toughness, and enough athletic ability to stick at tackle in the NFL. However, his upright playing style and average athletic ability likely cap his ceiling as a middle-of-the-pack starter.” (2nd-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

“Ersery projects as a high-ceiling starting LT. His combination of power, agility, athleticism, and length are great in a potential franchise LT. He is a great fit for a zone offense that allows him to generate lateral push to open lanes for the ball carrier. Ersery is talented with plenty of room to improve before the NFL.” (Day 1 grade)

– Damian Parson, Bleacher Report

Charles Grant, William & Mary – 6’4″, 300 lbs

Background

Senior from Portsmouth, Virginia

0-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

All-state high school wrestler

Accolades

Second-Team FCS All-American (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Grant is a very athletic, skilled zone run blocker with very good physicality, effort, and strain to stick on blocks once latched. His lack of mass and impending jump in competition calls into question his projection to the NFL, putting his all-star circuit performance at the forefront of his final grade.” (3rd-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report “The technical refinement and natural movement skills suggest immediate scheme versatility, with particular value in zone-based running attacks where his mobility and second-level targeting shine. Despite plus athletic traits, the anchor concerns and frame limitations require development time.” (Day 3 grade)

– NFL Draft Buzz Jack Nelson, Wisconsin – 6’7″, 312 lbs Background Redshirt Senior from Stoughton, Wisconsin

5-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

50 career starts at left tackle (37) and right guard (13)

Real estate and urban land economics major

Three-time letterman in high school basketball Accolades Academic All-Big Ten (2023) Scouts’ Takes “Overall, Nelson is a fundamentally sound, skilled overall player who functions well in tandem with his guard and, in certain areas, solo (backside cut-offs) but lacks consistent contact balance, use of leverage, and posture when isolated, which causes him to fall off of too many blocks. Nelson should be able to carve out a role as a backup tackle with spot starter potential, but his propensity for the glaring loss will be difficult to improve at the next level.” (4th-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report “Transitioning to the NFL, Nelson must refine his hand technique and improve block sustainability. His experience in both power and spread offenses at Wisconsin should ease scheme adaptation. Nelson’s size, intelligence, and positional flexibility make him a valuable developmental prospect with potential to outperform his draft position in the right system.”

– K.C. Martinez, NFL Draft Buzz Jalen Travis, Iowa State – 6’7″, 340 lbs Background Redshirt senior from Minneapolis, Minnesota

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from Princeton (2024)

Accolades All-Big 12 OL Honorable Mention – Coaches (2024)

Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2024)

Second-Team All-Ivy League (2022, 2023) Scouts’ Takes “Travis is a raw but highly gifted offensive tackle prospect with the physical tools, football intelligence, and upside to succeed at the next level. While his pass-protection skills already stand out, refining his run-blocking and embracing a more aggressive demeanor could solidify him as a long-term NFL starter. If he continues to build on his foundation and address his areas for improvement, Travis has the potential to be one of the most impactful mid-round linemen in the 2025 draft class.” (Day 2 grade)

– The Draft Network “Jalen Travis currently fits the typical profile of a developmental offensive tackle prospect with the physical tools to compete at the pro-level but requires significant technical refinement. His size and quick first step provide a solid foundation, but he’ll need to improve his functional strength and hand usage to consistently win against defenders at the next level.” (Late-round grade)

– Eli Cooper, NFL Draft Buzz Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M – 6’6″, 305 lbs Background Senior from Morrisville, North Carolina

2-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Accolades 1st Team All-SWAC (2024)

FCS All-American Selection (2024)

HBCU+ National Player of the Year Finalist (2024) Scouts’ Takes “Overall, NFL coaching will do incredible things for Vinson’s game. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him make strides even during Senior Bowl week alone. He’ll need time to adjust to the speed of the game, but he offers the upside of a potential starting tackle in the NFL if he takes the necessary steps to develop and secure that opportunity.” (Day 3 grade)

– The Draft Network “Carson Vinson projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect. His best fit is a zone-blocking scheme that leverages his length, mobility, and athleticism. His ability to protect the edge in pass protection and move effectively in space makes him an appealing option for teams seeking developmental depth along the offensive line.”

– Gerald J. Huggins II, Sports Illustrated RIGHT TACKLES Ajani Cornelius, Oregon – 6’5″, 315 lbs Background Senior from Harlem, New York

0-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) 4-star recruit as a transfer from Rhode Island (2022)

Accolades Coaches All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

First-Team All-Conference Colonial Athletic Association (2022) Scouts’ Takes “Overall, Cornelius has enough size, raw strength, and evolving skills as a pass protector to earn a role as a backup right tackle and eventually become a quality spot starter within his rookie contract.” (4th-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report “Cornelius has already shown improvement early in his career and still has more room to grow. With some added strength and improved footwork, he is a candidate to be a Day One starter in the NFL. In the long term, he could develop into a franchise tackle with the right coaching and development.” (Day 2 grade)

– The Draft Network Chase Lundt, Connecticut – 6’8″, 305 lbs Background Redshirt Senior from Arlington, Texas

2-star recruit by 247Sports (2019)

Pre-sport management major Scouts’ Take “Lundt has the makings of an outside-zone developmental tackle. He has a tremendous ceiling, thanks to his natural athleticism, range as a blocker, and the stiffness with which he delivers blows with his punch. However, power rushers loom as a big riddle for him to solve moving forward, and he’ll need to diversify his hand usage in protection to keep NFL rushers off balance. A Shanahan-scheme offense would maximize his talent.” (3rd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team Marcus Mbow, Purdue – 6’5″, 300 lbs Background Redshirt Junior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

32 career starts at both right guard (14) and right tackle (18)

Broke his leg in October 2023

Played basketball in high school Accolades • All-Big Ten Honorable Mention – Media (2023) Scouts’ Takes “Overall, Mbow brings good quickness and a crafty, refined skill-set that will allow him to compete for a backup role right away at tackle or guard with starter potential during his rookie contract, but he will need to bolster his play strength and ability to deal with power before becoming a full-time starter.” (3rd-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report “Mbow’s trajectory continued upward in 2023, as he transitioned to right tackle and started the first six games of the season. His performance helped Purdue lead the Big Ten in rushing during conference play, averaging 184.6 yards per game. Unfortunately, a serious leg injury cut his season short, but not before he secured another All-Big Ten Honorable Mention nod from the media.”

– NFL Draft Buzz

Armand Membou, Missouri – 6’3″, 325 lbs

Background

Junior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2022)

Accolades

Second-Team All-SEC (2024)

30 career starts at right tackle

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Membou is a young prospect who is a loose, explosive mover with a dense, powerful build, good length, and a rugged demeanor that allows him to match up on an island in pass protection and deliver body blows as a finisher. There are rough edges with his aiming points and hands that lead to penetration and falling off of blocks that will need to get cleaned up. Still, his physical tools, pass protection skills and demeanor signal a year one starter with the runway to become an impact player at tackle or guard.” (2nd-round grade)

– Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

“Overall, Membou projects as a sure-fire starter, contingent on a strong 2024 campaign. Once he establishes himself in the league, he’s poised to become a versatile lineman capable of seamlessly transitioning between positions for years to come.” (Day 2 grade)

– The Draft Network