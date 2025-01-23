2025 Senior Bowl Preview: Wide Receivers

Much like offensive tackle, wide receiver has been one of the Patriots’ glaring weak spots for several seasons.

It could be argued that New England has had the league’s least-talented receiver group since 2020. They haven’t had a high-volume target since Jakobi Meyers left in 2023, and it’s lacked a consistent vertical threat since Brandin Cooks in 2017. Over the past two seasons, the position’s best player has been a slot receiver who doesn’t see the field in most base packages.

Drake Maye’s proved he can elevate a subpar supporting cast, but a top trio of DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne can’t be the plan for 2025.

Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker both have NFL talent, but they were non-factors as rookies. Now, they’ll have to learn their second offense in as many seasons.

Tee Higgins will be the bell of the ball in free agency, and he offers the size and explosiveness the receiving corps lacks. But given Higgins’ popularity and head coach Mike Vrabel’s disdain for soft tissue injuries, it’s far from a guarantee the current Bengal is in Foxboro next season. That could make nailing a potential dart throw at wide receiver crucial in executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf’s second year at the helm.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each wide receiver set to appear in the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Disclaimer: All heights and weights are subject to change.

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford – 6’2″, 210 lbs

Background

Redshirt sophomore from Alberta, Canada

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2022)

Accolades

Second-Team All-ACC (2024)

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Biletnikoff Award Watch List (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Ayomanor projects as a physical presence as a starter in the NFL. His slot usage has been modest through two seasons at Stanford, but his profile appears to be one that can win on the outside and in the slot. That makes him a viable starter as a top-two option that can be moved around formationally to attack matchups or otherwise be charged with utilizing his power as a run blocker.

If he’s afforded opportunities in the slot, he could be in for a big impact early in his pro career, and he would be an incredible foil for speed receivers in a wide receiver room.” (2nd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“Overall, Ayomanor is a highly intriguing wideout whose best football remains down the line. Considering his size and movement profile, Ayomanor has the chance to evolve into a top-three weapon in an NFL offense.” (Day 2 grade)

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Jack Bech, TCU – 6’2″, 215 lbs

Background

Senior from Lafayette, Louisiana

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from LSU in 2022 Missed eight games due to injury (2023)



Scouts’ Takes

“Bech projects best as a complementary pass catcher. He may never be a volume player in an NFL passing game, but he’s shown growth with his route running and strong prowess at the catch point to be a possession receiver while still affording value both in the run game and in special teams.

He’s an attractive mid-round prospect whose absolute floor should be a WR4, but if he continues to develop and master his releases and route tree, he could be a viable WR2.” (3rd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“Improvements will need to be made at the next level in how Bech attacks man coverage, given he’ll be on par as an athlete at that level. His separation abilities will be crucial in determining his role in an NFL offense. Nonetheless, Bech has that uncoachable knack for the football. He’s a steady and reliable receiver who is a full-field threat. Above all, the separating factors for Bech that’s going to get his name called in Green Bay come April are going to be his toughness, play strength, and IQ.”

– The Draft Network

Pat Bryant, Illinois – 6’3″, 200 lbs

Background

Senior from Jacksonville, Florida

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Recreation, sport, & tourism major

Accolades

First-Team All-Big Ten (2024)

Team Captain (2024, 2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Bryant projects to be able to fill roles as both an outside big-bodied target and as a slot role for an offense. His upside is a go-to big-bodied receiver for offense as he has a good combination of size and athleticism and is a smooth route-runner who plays the ball aggressively in the air. The combination of height, speed, ball skills, and physicality will help him find success in the league. Bryant has the upside to be a WR2 who can fill in in moments to be an NFL offense’s leading receiver for spurts throughout the season.” (Day 2 grade)

– The Draft Network

“Overall, Pat Bryant projects as a well-rounded perimeter wide receiver. He is effective inside as a “power slot” in multi-WR sets. His plus-level run blocking and effort will put him in the coach’s good graces. Bryant can be an adequate WR3 in an NFL offense.” (4th-round grade)

– Dame Parson, Bleacher Report

Chimere Dike, Florida – 6’0″, 195 lbs

Senior from Waukesha, Wisconsin

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) 3-star recruit as a transfer from Wisconsin (2023)



Accolades

Hula Bowl Participant (2025)

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2022)

Scout’s Take

“Dike has a good grasp of a route tree and zone defenses to be a possession-based slot receiver at the next level who can exploit the middle of the field. He needs to improve his release package, hands through contact, and catch consistency if he’s going to be more than that.” (Day 3 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

Da’Quan Felton, Virginia Tech – 6’5″, 216 lbs

Background

Graduate student from Portsmouth, Virginia

0-star recruit by 247Sports (2019) 3-star recruit as a transfer from Norfolk State (2022)



Accolades

Feldman’s Freaks List (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, there are parts of Felton’s game that make him a highly intriguing prospect. He runs well, has an understanding of leverage, and flashes high-level playmaking ability with excellent size that could see him earn snaps as a power slot type of weapon at the next level. Teams that value size at the position will prioritize Felton, with a current projection as a top-three wideout in an NFL offense. He remains a ball of clay at the position where his ability to fine-tune parts of his game could see him earn a legitimate role in an NFL passing attack.” (Day 3 grade)

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

“Felton is 6042/216 with 33-inch arms and reportedly runs a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash. His size-speed profile alone would be enough to overwhelm most of the defensive backs he’s tasked with blocking, but his effort and technique make him a force in the run game… Felton needs a lot of development as a receiver before he’s playable in the NFL, but his run-blocking tape being this good shows that he’s invested and makes me more optimistic that he could significantly improve in other areas.”

– James Foster, The 33rd Team

Tai Felton, Maryland – 6’2″, 186 lbs

Background

Senior from Ashburn, Virginia

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Family science major

Accolades

First-Team All-Big Ten (2024)

Third-Team All-American (2024)

Biletnikoff Semifinalist (2024)

Team Captain (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Felton projects as a featured weapon in an NFL offense that can succeed at a variety of depths. Easy man separator with excellent instincts against zone. Felton’s YAC ability and top-end speed will expand a playbook at his size, as well. His experience and production at the P4 level will also hold weight for teams as a WR1. ” (Day 2 grade)

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

“Felton’s draft stock will hinge heavily on his pre-draft process. A strong showing in athletic testing could alleviate concerns about his speed and elevate his status. While he may not profile as a team’s WR1, Felton has the tools to carve out a significant role as a reliable possession receiver with upside. His draft position will likely reflect a balance between his recent production and physical limitations.”

– NFL Draft Buzz

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State – 6’4″, 215 lbs

Background

Senior from South Miami, Florida

2-star recruit by 247Sports (2022) 0-star recruit as a transfer from Eastern Kentucky (2023)

Finance major

Accolades

Associated Press Third-Team All-American (2024)

Second-Team All-Big 12 WR (2024)

All-Big 12 WR & Offensive Newcomer of the Year Honorable Mention (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“In conclusion, Jayden Higgins is a possession receiver who can align at the X, Z, and slot positions. Expectations would place him in the WR3/4 role with opportunities to climb the depth chart. His quick route-running abilities will fit well in a West Coast offensive system.” (4th-round grade)

– Dame Parson, The Draft Network

“Higgins lacks the speed and acceleration to create separation downfield. He’s a possession receiver who relies on his size and ball skills to win contested catches on vertical routes. Higgins has a large catch radius but doesn’t dominate at the catch point consistently. His limited speed and twitch prevent him from creating much after the catch.”

– Samteets, Chiefs Wire

Tez Johnson, Oregon – 5’10”, 165 lbs

Background

Senior from Pinson, Alabama

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2022) Transferred from Troy (2022)

Adopted brother of Bo Nix

Accolades

Coaches All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2023)

Set Oregon single-season record with 86 receptions

Scouts’ Takes

“In all, Tez Johnson projects as a potential chain-moving slot receiver. He is an ideal candidate for the influx of quick passes due to West Coast offensive systems. From slants, rub routes, shallow crossers, and over routes, Johnson is better at attacking horizontally against zone defenses. Cleaning up his drops will only help him see playing time in the NFL. At worst, he will bring positive special teams value as a punt and kick returner.” (3rd-round grade)

– Dame Parson, Bleacher Report

“Tez Johnson projects as a starting slot receiver in the NFL. He has the quickness and agility to win at the top of the stem and should be afforded the opportunity to run choice routes with space in order to fully maximize his traits.

He can run fades from the slot, but this isn’t necessarily a big-play vertical receiver. His separation would be valued in timing-based offenses that can deliver the ball in first windows with accuracy. His ability to play special teams gives him an obvious boost and roster ability as he develops his route running and release packages at the pro level.” (4th-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech – 5’10”, 196 lbs

Background

Redshirt senior from Clover, South Carolina

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from Middle Tennessee State (2023)

Leisure sport management major

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Lane projects as a versatile multi-phase contributor (punt return TD vs. Marshall) at the next level whose short-area acceleration and creativity after the catch will be valued highly by teams with creative offensive structures and diversified personnel packages.” (Day 3 grade)

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

“Lane has some things he needs to work on, but the base is there for him to contribute right away. His vision as a runner is great, his body control is excellent, and his overall speed allows him to generate big plays. A team could use him in the return game right away and in some manufactured touches in different situations. From there, he could develop some more and earn a larger role within an offense.” (3rd-4th-round grade)

– Andrew Harbaugh, Bucs Wire

Bru McCoy, Tennessee – 6’3″, 230 lbs

Background

Redshirt senior from Rolling Hills Estates, California

5-star recruit by 247Sports (2019) 4-star recruit as a transfer USC (2022)



Accolades

Team Captain (2024)

Scouts’ Takes

“McCoy was clearly limited by coming off the injury, having a first-time starter at quarterback, and how the ball was spread around at Tennessee. Still, he’s a smart receiver who can uncover quickly on in-breakers, be where he’s supposed to be, and be a reliable post-route player for quarterbacks breaking the pocket.” (Day 3 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

“A high-risk, high-reward prospect, Bru McCoy has the size and athletic ability to be a difference-maker in the NFL. To reach that point, he must significantly refine his game. He should be able to contribute on special teams while he learns. McCoy’s best fit will be in a vertical passing offense.” (5th-round grade)

– The NFL Draft Bible, Sports Illustrated

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State – 5’11”, 200 lbs

Background

Senior from Kansas City, Missouri

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2021)

Communication studies major

Accolades

Co-Captain (2023, 2024)

Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year (2024)

First Team All-Big 12 KR/PR (2024)

Honorable Mention All-Big 12 WR (2024)

Second Team All-Big 12 WR (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Jaylin Noel gets open and makes it difficult on defenses, full stop. His physical deficiencies and areas for improvement likely limit him from becoming a top option in the NFL, but he should have no problems finding a sizeable role on a team. He moves better than most defenders and functions well before, through, and after the catch. His projected value would be highest in a pass-heavy system with at least one “alpha” WR. He has NFL-level abilities, and will produce the most if utilized in an offense that allows him to showcase said skills at a high rate.” (Early-mid 3rd-round grade)

– Ian Harper, Last Word on Sports

“Noel is a quick player whose best usage is out of the slot and put into motion. His quickness and zone beating will allow him to find gaps in many defenses, but his play strength and ability after the catch will limit explosive plays at the next level.” (Day 2 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

Kyren Lacy, LSU – 6’2″, 213 lbs

Background

5th-year senior from Thibodaux, Louisiana

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020) Transferred from Louisiana (2022)

Charged with negligent homicide (2025)

Accolades

Second-Team All-SEC (2024)

SEC Academic Honor Roll (2022)

Scouts’ Takes

“Kyren Lacy is a well-rounded receiver who can win at every level of the field and surprises with advanced release packages and yards-after-catch ability… Overall, Lacy is a talented receiver who shows all it takes to be a No. 1 receiver in college. He just needs to put it all together and be more consistent.” (Day 2 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

“LSU Tigers wideout Kyren Lacy sports an impressive frame with good height, density, and arm length. He played in the slot and out wide at LSU and should see snaps in both roles at the next level. Lacy fires off the line and accelerates to his top speed quickly. He lacks elite vertical speed but stretches defenses downfield and creates some one-on-one opportunities on go routes.” (Mid-day 3 grade)

– Samteets, Chiefs Wire

Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama – 5’8″, 175 lbs

Background

Senior from Jackson, Alabama

Scouts’ Takes

“Jamaal Pritchett is very good at separating from defenders in soft/off coverage and is also very good at finding zone openings, with very good hands to make all catches in his radius and against most contested catches. His very good athletic ability and FBI to find openings in the defense and help create YAC are his biggest strengths. His limited opportunities to display his ability to fight through contact throughout his routes will be the biggest question about translating to the NFL. If he can build on his solid 2023 season, he can be considered as a late-round/UDFA developmental prospect in 2025.”

– NFL Draft Diamonds

“Competing in his home stadium, Pritchett is the lone product from South Alabama that is expected to compete in Mobile. A versatile playmaker at 5-foot-8, Pritchett has 17 touchdowns in the last two seasons and will be a fit for an offense that prioritizes creativity and designated touches. ”

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Xavier Restrepo, Miami – 5’10”, 198 lbs

Background

Fifth-year senior from Coconut Creek, Florida

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

Accolades

First-Team All-America (2024)

First Team All-ACC (2024)

First Team All-ACC (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Overall, Restrepo is a move piece whose skill set should translate seamlessly to the NFL level due to his short-area quickness, route-running, and creativity after the catch. Teams in need of immediate separators out of the slot to round out a WR core could prioritize Restrepo early in the draft.” (Day 2 grade)

– Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

“Slot receiver for a West Coast offense. He has a high floor as a depth receiver with special teams potential.” (3rd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

Jalen Royals, Utah State – 6’0″, 205 lbs

Background

Senior from Powder Springs, Georgia

0-star recruit by 247Sports (2022)

Track background

Accolades

First-Team All-Mountain West (2023)

Academic All-Mountain West (2022)

Scouts’ Takes

“Royals is a three-level threat with the tools to make impressive jumping grabs with his track background. He can win in a multitude of ways, and that’s the sign of a genuinely impactful receiver.” (Day 2 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

“In conclusion, Jalen Royals is a position-flexible receiver with long speed and dynamism desired in big-play weapons. Royals projects as a starting Z-receiver who can bump into the slot against favorable matchups.” (3rd-round grade)

– Dame Parson, Bleacher Report

Kyle Williams, Washington State – 6’0″, 186 lbs

Background

Graduate student from Inglewood, California

3-star recruit by 247Sports (2022) Transferred from UNLV (2023)

Business major

Accolades

Second-Team Freshman All-American (2020)

Scouts’ Takes

“Kyle Williams has yet to get the national draft hype that he deserves, but it’s bound to come soon. He has all the tools of an above-average NFL receiver and could be a fantastic addition to any offense on Day 2 of the draft. His skills against physicality need improvement but he should easily be schemed in a way where his strengths are accentuated. He’s the perfect WR2 for developing QBs and will give defenses all sorts of trouble if put in the right situation.” (Late 2nd-round grade)

– Ian Harper, Last Word on Sports

“Williams is a great athlete with surprising nuance to his route tree who suffered from poor quarterback play, or his season could have been even bigger in 2024. He projects as an alignment-versatile receiver with an ability to win on the outside who is very intriguing for NFL success.” (Day 2 grade)

– Daniel Harms, The Draft Network

Savion Williams, TCU – 6’5″, 225 lbs

Background

Senior from Marshall, Texas

4-star recruit by 247Sports (2020)

Accolades

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (2023)

Scouts’ Takes

“Williams projects best as a developmental wide receiver prospect. His comfort with the ball in his hands and raw athleticism deserves the opportunity to be showcased, but he will need route diversification and improvement in order to avoid being a schemed touch player at the pro level.

Williams should be developed with a focus on play on the perimeter to afford him the best opportunity to become a viable NFL starter at receiver. In the short term, he is a schemed-touch player with a hyper-focus on perimeter screens or work releasing from tight splits or from the backfield.” (3rd-round grade)

– Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team

“Overall, Savion Williams projects as WR3/4 with developmental tools and positional versatility. The combination of strength, speed, and agility with the ball in his hands can be dangerous. There’s plenty of upside at the wide receiver position, but the landing spot will be paramount for him to reach his ceiling.” (3rd-round grade)

– Dame Parsons, Bleacher Report