Bill Belichick Has Patriots Poised To Become Leading Super Bowl Contenders Sooner Than Later

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

Cam Newton is back in the NFL and the New England Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, in a position to change the outlook of the AFC.

5:08 — Tanya starts things off this week by taking a look at Cam Newton’s triumphant return to the Panthers and to the field in Week 10, and what it could mean for Carolina in a surprisingly open NFC South divisional race.

9:35 — Then the main topic is full deep dive into what the Patriots are doing that’s working so well, how Bill Belichick turned a rebuild into real playoff contention, the rise of their elite defense and what the next two games could mean for the season-long outlook of the conference.

