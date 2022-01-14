4-Point Spread on Pats vs Bills | BetOnline All Access NFL Wild Card Picks

The Buffalo Bills are 4-point favorites in their NFL Wild Card matchup against an old foe: Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. It will be a battle of the young guns as Josh Allen and Mac Jones will look to guide their teams to the promised land.

Drew Butler is joined former NFL players Anthony Becht and former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champ Jonathan Casillas to share their NFL picks against the spread.

