45. NFL Wild Card Wrap-Up: Tom Brady’s Not Walking Through That Door For The Patriots

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

The wild card round is complete and the New England Patriots are just one of several teams to leave the playoffs with more than just hurt pride. Set aside the hysterics, Bill Belichick and the defense will be fine. But there is one major change the team will have to make in the offseason if they want any chance of getting Mac Jones into AFC contending shape.

3:22 — Tanya breaks it all down, from Mac’s standing among rookie playoff QBs of the past to what the Patriots will need to see next season if they’re going to go all in on a pure pocket passer with a regular arm in this era of the NFL.

23:39 — Tanya quickly recaps where the rest of the league stands, how the divisional matchups are poised to shake out, and she makes her predictions for the final four,

