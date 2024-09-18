5 Biggest Storylines at Bruins Training Camp

With Bruins training camp set to start, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan sit down on this episode of Bruins Beat to discuss the biggest thing to watch for as roster spots are up for grabs. Plus, rumors around Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins are gaining traction. Will he be at training camp? And when will brad Marchand take the ice? All that, and much more!

– More Jeremy Swayman news!

– Could Swayman miss part of training camp?

– Who will be the second line right wing?

– The battle for third line center

– Brad Marchand’s health

