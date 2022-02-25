5 Techniques to Try to Stop Snoring

If snoring is wreaking havoc on you every night of sleep, or let’s be honest, on your partner’s sleep, it may be time for you to try to do something about it. These steps below can help you make snoring a thing of your past. Take a look:

Use a snoring mouthpiece

Snoring mouthpieces can make a big difference for those who have tried everything else and who can’t stop snoring. Keep in mind there are different mouthpieces for various issues, so you may want to speak to a specialist about the kind of snoring mouthpiece that could work best for your specific problem. From TSD to MAD, check in to see which one is ideal for your situation.

There are also customizable mouthpieces for enhanced results. When you get a customized mouthpiece, you can ensure that it’s made for your specific issue and can significantly improve your sleep.

Try to sleep on your side

It is crucial to find the best sleeping position for you or your partner to help alleviate the snoring. Sleeping on your side can relieve your airflow if you happen to have a snoring problem due to your tongue blocking your throat. While this isn’t the case for everyone who snores, it could be an issue for you, and sleeping on your side could remedy this.

If you’re used to sleeping on your back or some other sleep position, it may take some time for you to develop this habit, but it could be a game-changer for you. If you find that changing your position entirely is too much of a challenge, consider sleeping on your back but with your head elevated for better airflow in your nasal passageways. You can do this with pillows or by using an adjustable bed.

Treat your allergies

Allergies may be a big reason why you snore regularly. Suppose you suffer from allergies that cause high congestion. In that case, it could be beneficial to use a humidifier in your room, use ointment on your chest, or take allergy medicines that will reduce your congestion and help clear your airways. High congestion can cause intense snoring, so rest assured that if it’s an allergy, your partner will thank you.

Avoid alcohol before bedtime

Some people can pinpoint if their partner drank based on how badly they snore at night. This is something that many people don’t know impacts snoring. While you would think it would take a few drinks or a night of drinking to make someone snore up a storm, the truth is it may only take only a drink.

Consider reducing your alcohol consumption if snoring is wreaking havoc on your life—or your partner’s sleep! Plus, alcohol just isn’t great for your sleep anyway, so it’s best to avoid it before bed for the most part.

Consider a weight-loss routine

Another aspect of your lifestyle that may need to change if you want to get snoring out of your life could be diet and fitness. Sleep apnea often happens with obesity, which can cause issues with breathing and more snoring.

There are many reasons to consider a weight loss routine in your life for health benefits, but it can be beneficial for avoiding sleep apnea and breathing issues so you stop snoring. Consider working with a personal trainer to help you start losing weight today and order a food subscription for better meal choices.

In Conclusion

Whether you want to stop snoring for yourself or for your partner to sleep better by your side, there are ways you can minimize it. Snoring is typically only a nuisance for a bed partner or even your household if you snore loudly, but in some cases, it can be a side effect of an underlying condition. Speak with your health provider about your concerns.