5 Thought-Provoking Questions with Cedric Maxwell

On this episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon take a moment for some self-reflection and answer some tougher questions about life. Your purpose in life, a conversation with your future self, and more. Cedric goes into detail about the one day of his life he would relive if he could, and the game he wishes he could experience again.

Plus, Cedric and Josue reminisce about some of our shared experiences from childhood. All that, and much more!

The Cedric Maxwell Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !