7 Biggest Questions Entering Bruins Training Camp

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss their 7 biggest questions for Bruins Training Camp. The questions range from Fabian Lysell and David Krejci to Brandon Carlo and Jakub Zboril.

