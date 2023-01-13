7 Patriots offensive coordinator candidates to watch and Jerod Mayo latest

After an unprecedented statement from the Patriots, Andrew runs down seven coaching candidates to watch during their offensive coordinator search, the latest on Jerod Mayo’s future in New England and answers leftover mailbag questions from the end of the 2022 season.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Patriots release an unprecedented statement

7:22 7 Patriots offensive coordinator candidates to watch

7:50 Bill O’Brien

8:49 Kliff Kingsbury

9:40 Adam Gase

11:11 Chad O’Shea

13:20 Doug Marrone

15:30 Mike Groh

17:25 Nick Caley

20:10 Leftovers! (Mailbag questions from the end of the 2022 season)

21:45 Who will be OC, ST coach and will Mayo be back?

23:02 Pats lack of midseason changes

25:12 Will Pats get a shut down CB?

