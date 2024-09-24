7 Patriots Quick Fixes

The Patriots find themselves 1-2 through Week 3 of the NFL season. On this episode of Pats Interference with Andrew Callahan, the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to the show to draft solutions the Patriots can implement right away after their disastrous loss to the Jets.

Doug and Andrew then answer mailbag questions, Andrew shares more Pats-Jets film notes, and his latest travel tales. All that, and much more!

Pats Interference is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !