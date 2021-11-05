Aaron Rodgers Paints Himself as Victim in Vaccine Coverup Diatribe

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is painting himself as a victim after it was revealed this week that he got COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, despite his previous public claim that he was “immunized,” which he knew had been widely interpreted as getting the vaccine.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Rodgers said.