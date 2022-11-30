After Vikings performance, will Patriots defense have anything for Bills?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the New England’s Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings and they also preview their Thursday night game vs the Bills.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:28 Pats sign Jahlani Tavai to a 2-year, $4.4-million extension

6:48 Injury updates

9:00 Patriots lose 33-26 to the Vikings on Thanksgiving

13:15 Mac Jones looked good vs Vikings

15:46 Officiating from NE vs MIN

23:38 3 up/3 down from NE vs MIN

25:15 Pats vs Bills Preview

32:32 Game Pick: Bills -4.5 vs Pats, o/u 43.5

35:31 BSJ CyberMonday Deal!

