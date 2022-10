MIAMI — Al Horford doesn’t want to rest as the Celtics face their first back to back of the season vs the Heat and Magic. He prepared his body for an extra workload over the offseason, and despite reports he’d undergo an extended load management plan this year, Horford said you never heard him say that at shootaround this morning.

Bobby Manning reported on Horford’s mindset this season, not opposed, but not planning to rest.