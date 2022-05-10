Al Horford Turns Back the Clock w/ Playoff Career-High 30 PTS in Game 4

Al Horford dropped 30 PTS having his best playoff game of his career in Game 4 vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Horford led the charge late as the Celtics managed to pull off a comeback to steal Game 4 in a 116-108 victory on Monday night.

Horford had 16 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 30 point playoff high for the 35-year-old.

Horford said Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stare down after he dunked on him ‘sort of flipped a switch; for him. As Horford walked back up the court, he just nodded his head and said “OK” as he looked in Antetokounmpo’s direction.

“The way he was looking at me and the way he was going about things, it didn’t sit right with me,” Horford said. “And yeah, that sort of flipped a switch at that moment.”

The Garden Report weighs in on Horford’s historic night and why he was the catalyst in essentially saving the Celtics season and preventing them from going down 3-1.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

The Garden Report is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!