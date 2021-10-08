Alex Cora Says There Is “A Strong Possibility” That JD Martinez Will Start In Game 2

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Alex Cora, Nick Pivetta & Chrstian Arroyo spoke to the media after the Boston Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 on Thursday.

Boston will play Game 2 of the ALDS vs the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow at 7:02pm ET.

Cora told reporters in Spanish there is “a strong possibility” that JD Martinez will start tomorrow but made no guarantees.

Alex on Nick Pivetta’s performance out of the bullpen: “He gave us a chance to win the game.”

He also talked about Rafael Devers’ health: “It’s a grind of 162. … Not everyone is 100% right now.”

