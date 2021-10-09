Alex Cora “Set The Tone” For Game 2 Comeback Win vs Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Alex Cora, Tanner Houck, Kike Hernandez, J.D. Martinez & Alex Verdugo spoke to the media after the Boston Red Sox 14-6 Win on Friday.

Alex Cora praised the Red Sox medical staff calling them “amazing” after helping JD Martinez return in game 3.

Cora on Tanner Houck: “he’s amazing…he doesn’t panic.. he stays in the moment he doesn’t get ahead of himself.”

Tanner Houck on his 5-inning performance: “The way I believe you grow in this game is by living in those experiences and talking to guys who have done it before.” He also said: “I definitely had a little butterflies at first”.

JD Martinez says that Alex Cora decided to place Alex Verdugo in front of him to protect Devers just in case the ankle bothered him during the game.

Alex Verdugo said Alex Cora went up and down the dugout screaming that there were still eight innings to go and “it set the tone” after Chris Sale gave up five runs in the first.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://www.legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel & save 20% when you use our code, SOX20.