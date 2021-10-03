Alex Cora: “Sh*t, It Hasn’t Been Easy The Whole Season.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alex Cora, Ryan Braiser, Tanner Houck & Christian Vasquez spoke to the media after the Red Sox 5-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday. The Red Sox and Yankees are now tied for the AL Wild Card with Boston holding the tie breaker.

