Alex Cora: “Sh*t, It Hasn’t Been Easy The Whole Season.”

Red Sox Post Game Press Conference For Saturday October 2nd | BOS vs WAS
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alex Cora, Ryan Braiser, Tanner Houck & Christian Vasquez spoke to the media after the Red Sox 5-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday. The Red Sox and Yankees are now tied for the AL Wild Card with Boston holding the tie breaker.

