Another 4th Quarter Collapse | Celtics Postgame Show

The Celtics lost to the Houston Rockets, 114-112, as second-year player Amen Thompson scored a floater with 0.7 seconds left to win the game. Jayson Tatum was scoreless in the first half but was able to somewhat find his rhythm by the end. The problem was that the team couldn’t make their shots down the stretch.

Join Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they discuss the action and the fallout after another tough loss.

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !