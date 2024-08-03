America is Falling in Love w/ Derrick White w/ Keith Smith | Celtics Beat

Keith Smith covers the NBA and the salary cap for Spotrac. Keith joins the program to chat about Team USA, Derrick White’s fit, and the kudos the Celtics brain trust deserves.

0:00 – Intro

4:09 – Derrick White on the world stage

17:21 – Championship “credit pie”

31:26 – Boston isn’t losing money

39:01 – Conversation around Tatum non-playing was dumb

