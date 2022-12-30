An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races

It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?

To get into the weeds of who might garner what honors this season as the Celtics’ competition at the top of the East starts to heat up, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Basketball News’ Ethan Fuller to talk over the narratives driving these awards.

The crew also talks about the tightening race in the Eastern Conference, Robert Williams III’s return, Payton Pritchard trade rumbles, and more.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to get ahead of the annual accolades debate as the order of each conference begins to solidify this season.

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!