No. The answer is no.

In no way should the Angels ever be even thinking about trading Shohei Ohtani.

But of course, they’re the LA Angels – so they’re thinking about trading Shohei Ohtani.

The slugging and pitching phenom is hitting .251 this season with 22 HR and 62 RBI, while also holding a career low 2.81 ERA and has struck out 145 batters.

So let’s trade him! Here are the odds on where the generational talent will end up, according to our partners at BetOnline.ag:

Shohei Ohtani Next Team if Traded

St. Louis Cardinals +200

New York Yankees +250

Los Angeles Dodgers +300

San Diego Padres +400

New York Mets +550

To no surprise, the Red Sox aren’t on this list. You are the Boston Red Sox. You should always be involved for big name talent. Sigh…

The St. Louis Cardinals is the favorite to land Ohtani at +200. They’re currently second in the NL Central at 54-48 and already have an MVP candidate in Paul Goldschmidt. Adding Ohtani to the mix could make them a true World Series contender.

If the Dodgers (+300) end up with Shohei Ohtani they should be investigated for cooking the books. The already World Series favorites would be adding the best player in baseball to their already All Star lineup.

Ultimately, I think Ohtani will stay in Los Angeles. However, every single team that has the capital should be putting in an offer for him. He’s going to be great in this league for a very long time.

