Answering your summer Bruins questions

Welcome back to Pucks with Haggs! Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo answer your Bruins questions about the Jeremy Swayman contract negotiations and whether Fabian Lysell has a shot at an NHL spot this season.

From the intricacies of Jeremy Swayman’s contract negotiations to the strategic roster moves involving players like Ullmark and Zadorov, this podcast leaves no puck unturned. Delve into the legacy of past Bruins goalies, the significance of player development, and the team’s quest for a championship-caliber lineup. Join the conversation as they explore the dynamic landscape of NHL goaltending and the Bruins’ strategic vision for success on the ice.

0:00 – Intro

1:30 – Entering the hockey Dead Zone

4:30 – Restricted free agents status

8:11 – Team’s hope for players

10:08 – Negotiating Swayman’s contract

16:11 – Comparing player contracts

21:21 – Speculating on contract terms

23:22 – Vezina Trophy finalists

25:00 – Tuukka Rask’s performance

26:48 – Zadorov signing implications

30:53 – Bruins playoff memories

33:19 – Fabian Lysell’s potential

35:26 – Bruins’ draft strategy

39:04 – Need more development

41:53 – Long-term development plan

46:31 – Draft pick success

52:27 – Impact of Zadorov signing

