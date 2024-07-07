Celtics Rookie Anton Watson has ELITE Rebounding Bloodlines

Welcome back to Celtics Beat! Evan Valenti is joined by Theo Lawson to discuss the Celtics’ second-round pick, Anton Watson.

Discover the intriguing backstory of Anton Watson’s basketball journey with Theo Lawson from the Spokesman Review. Delve into Gonzaga’s basketball legacy and Watson’s pivotal role in their success, showcasing his defensive prowess and winning mindset. Uncover how Watson’s family ties and local roots shape his game, while his mentorship under John Stockton hones his skills. Explore Watson’s evolving offensive game and his upcoming showcase in the summer league, hinting at his potential impact on the Celtics with his defensive tenacity and versatile playstyle.

Theo Lawson covers the men’s Gonzaga Bulldogs for the Spokesman-Review. Theo joins the program to teach us about Anton Watson, his defensive prowess, and why he makes SO MUCH SENSE for the Celtics. Twitter: @TheoLawson_SR

1:39 – Gonzaga’s dominant runs

4:26 – Using a dart throw on Watson

11:06 – Watson comes from an athletic family

Celtics Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !