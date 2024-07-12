Are the 76ers a Threat to the Celtics Repeating?

Welcome to the Big 3 NBA Podcast! A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey to discuss the offseason changes made by the Sixers, led by the addition of Paul George; the ever-increasing role/impact of Maxey, and Joel Embiid playing with Team USA despite dealing with health issues late in the regular season.
Get ready for an in-depth analysis of the Philadelphia 76ers’ potential threat to the Boston Celtics’ reign. The addition of Paul George to the Sixers’ lineup brings a new level of versatility and strength, complementing stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With a focus on defensive prowess and scoring ability, George fills a crucial role left by Tobias Harris, elevating the team’s performance.
Join Sherrod and Keith as they delve into Maxey’s growth areas, the impact of Andre Drummond as a backup big man, and the evolving coaching strategies under Nick Nurse. Stay tuned to see how these roster changes position the Sixers against fierce Eastern Conference rivals like the Celtics and Knicks in the upcoming season.
0:00 – Intro
1:06 – Paul George’s impact
3:18 – Paul George’s two-way play
5:09 – Improving Tyrese Maxey
7:00 – Defensive improvements needed
10:53 – Joel Embiid’s conditioning concerns
12:59 – Joel Embiid’s Team USA play
16:53 – Addition of Andre Drummond
18:51 – Drummond’s impact on defense
20:43 – Importance of rest for Joel
25:15 – Incorporating the new guy
28:21 – Olympics selection debate
30:03 – Choosing Derrick White
31:57 – Dislike choosing between brothers
35:36 – Jaylen’s response to not being picked
38:51 – Pressure on the Sixers
41:01 – Philly needs healthy Embiid
