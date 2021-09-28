Are Big Plays Coming For the Patriots Offense?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth break down the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the Saints in Week 3. New England is now 1-2 after last Sunday’s loss and the schedule gets even tougher as they host the defending champs this weekend. Alex and Evan look ahead to Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com as every Tuesday and Thursday Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

Patriots Beat is powered by BetOnline.ag. Sign up with the promo code CLNS50 to receive a 50% welcome bonus on your first deposit!

Visit Legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel from shorts, tees, hoodies and more, and save 20% when you use our code, PATS20. Offer ends October 10th. Evan Lazar and Alex Barth preview the Patriots’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.