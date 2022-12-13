Are the Celtics Reverting Back to Last Year’s Team?

In their second straight loss, the Celtics fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-93 on Monday night. It was their lowest scoring output of the season, and there were little to no silver linings to take away from Boston’s performance as they floundered against Los Angeles.

Jayson Tatum had another rough outing, shooting 7-of-20 from the field and 2-of-8 from deep. Boston’s offense has been struggling over the last few games, as has Tatum as he’s been starting to slip into old habits. Are the Celtics and Jayson Tatum hitting a slump?

The Garden Report Postgame Show’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis discuss the struggles of Jayson Tatum, and what he can do to get back on the right track.

