Are Celtics Wins Making You Believe Before Trade Deadline?

The Celtics beat the Hornets 113-107 on a triumphant fourth quarter effort, overcoming multiple Charlotte runs and never sacrificing the lead. A late Jayson Tatum technical, tossing the chalk after a non-call, and Terry Rozier’s three tied the game before Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown broke the tie, then Robert Williams blocked PJ Washington at the three point line to secure victory.

Boston has now won 10 out of 14 as the best defense in the NBA since Christmas. Are you finally believing in them? Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss inside TD Garden on the Garden Report.