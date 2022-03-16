Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Are quiet Patriots ready to pounce in free agency?

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles: Season 2 Episode 55
On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots trading RG Shaq Mason & DE Chase Winovich. Plus, they discuss some realistic options for New England at their positions of need.

0:25 Patriots trade Shaq Mason for fifth-round pick

6:15 What’s next for offensive line?

10:10 Patriots trade Chase Winovich for LB Mack Wilson

14:15 Reaction to what the Patriots have done to this point

17:55 Allen Robinson News…Has Been Quiet

19:50 Pats Sign Terrence Mitchell … are they done at corner

23:45 Where are the needs now?

26:25 Salary cap situation

28:05 Realistic options at WR, CB, DE, DT, LB, OL

39:15 BSJ Question: Could CB Shaun Wade become a factor?

