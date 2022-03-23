Are Tatum & Brown the Best Duo in the NBA?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics successful west coast road trip, Payton Pritchard’s hot streak, and if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA right now.

1:00 Celtics Continue Hot Streak out West

3:50 Jayson Tatum has elevated his game

7:30 Batman’s Rise (Grant Williams’ 3rd Year Leap)

15:00 Jaylen Brown’s Impact

19:15 Payton Pritchard’s Hot Streak

22:40 Ime Udoka’s Rookie Season

26:25 Pick and Roll: What bench player can you count on in playoffs?

33:50 Grant Williams’ Superhero Nicknames

35:40 Celtics getting too confident?

49:00 BUY SELL OR RENT: Tatum & Brown are the best Duo in the NBA now

55:20 Around the NBA: Ben Simmons (back), LBJ (2nd in Scoring) & Jusuf Nurkic Fan Incident