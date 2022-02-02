Are the Celtics For Real…This Time?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics recent play as Boston is 9-4 in their last 13 games. They also discuss some trade deadline options for Boston.

0:00 Intro/Sherrod Makes fun of Kwani

1:00 Celtics win 9 out of 13 games

8:40 Tatum and Brown Duo Working Well

17:00 BUY, SELL OR RENT

31:30 Celtics Trade Talk

40:30 Celtics Scouting/Player Development … C’s gave up Desmond Bane & Max Strus

40:45 Gary Washburn conversation w/ Desmond Bane on the Celtics choosing Aaron Nesmith over him

46:45 Daniel Theis reunion?

51:00 Dennis Schroder on his way out?

