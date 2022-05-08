Subscribe
Are the Celtics in Trouble vs Bucks?

The Celtics trail vs the Bucks entering Game 4 in Milwaukee as both teams practiced Sunday afternoon between games.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss Celtics vs Bucks after both teams practiced before Game 4. Milwaukee focused on the screens the team is setting for Giannis Antetokounmpo, freeing him downhill for a breakout 42 points in Game 3 after struggling him in the previous two.

Jayson Tatum, by contrast, is struggling to break free from Wes Matthews and the screening isn’t helping him, among the adjustments Ime Udoka mentioned needed to get the star going.

Boston faces a must win Game 4 at 7:30 EST on Monday night in Milwaukee.

