Are the Celtics Looking Like a Real Contender?

With the best offense in the NBA, the Celtics look ready to outscore everyone they match up with, but is their defense too soft to close out games? The A List Podcast discusses how the Celtics can improve to become a two-way unit.

TIMESTAMPS:

:25 – The Celtics are figuring out how to win

1:40 – The defense must get better

3:50 – Jayson’s growth is in the little things

6:19 – Can Tatum go 50-40-90 this season?

9:00 – As a unit, do the Celtics look better this season?

11:35 – Are the Celtics locked in enough to welcome Robert Williams and his defensive front?

13:00 – Can the Celtics sustain a high-level offense?

15:35 – Can they sustain offensively in the East?

18:08 – They still need to develop their rotation

20:22 – Which has surprised more, offensive success or defensive struggles

24:26 – How can the Celtics fix their downfalls on defense?

28:00 – Who needs to take the lead defensively?

29:12 – Celtics vs. Grizzlies expectations

34:18 – Is the list of Kyrie’s requirements enough punishment for his actions?

36:35 – Kyrie’s status in the league is declining.

39:39 – Kyrie’s talent is becoming less worth the headaches it takes to deal with him.

47:30 – Are the Nets better off without Kyrie?

53:53 – Where is the Nets’ Ime Udoka hire?

