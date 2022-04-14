Are the Celtics Ready to Cut Down the Nets?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis preview the Celtics first round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Plus, they discuss the potential return of both Robert Williams and Ben Simmons.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:30 Celtics vs Nets Round 1 Preview

8:15 Bruce Brown Calls Out Theis and Horford… Kevin Durant scolds him

15:30 Sherrod: Celtics Should Win in 5 or 6 because Nets defense

22:50 Biggest concerns for the C’s?

29:50 Will Robert Williams Return vs Nets?

36:15 Will Ben Simmons Return? + His Impact

37:40 Celtics End of Season Award Show

38:00 Is Jayson Tatum Top 5 in MVP Voting?

40:00 Will Marcus Smart win DPOY

42:00 Is Ime Udoka COTY?

45:00 Is Robert Williams All-NBA Defense?

49:00 Could get Grant Williams get MIP votes

50:00 Who is ROY? & 6MOTY