Are the Celtics the Best Team in the NBA Right Now?

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics continued their dominant ways, knocking off the 76ers with ease and leading by as many as 50 points in the second half on their way to a 135-87 victory overshadowing James Harden’s introduction day. Harden sat, but so did Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart fell with an ankle injury in the second quarter. The Celtics only built on their 20-point lead from there, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining for 57 points while Grant Williams buried four threes and played tough defense against Joel Embiid in a spot start.

Daniel Theis played extended minutes in his return to the Celtics lineup, relieving Al Horford after he picked up two quick fouls guarding Embiid. Foul trouble didn’t matter, and the physicality only wore on Embiid, who scored just 19 points. Bobby Manning talked about what Doc Rivers noticed as a completely different Celtics offense, leading nine straight wins and 16-of-20. They’re the number one defense by far in the league over that stretch, but are they the best team right now?

