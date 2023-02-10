Are the Celtics Winners or Losers After Trade Deadline?

On episode 114 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the NBA’s hectic trade deadline. In a historic deadline day the Celtics made a minor move acquiring Mike Muscala from OKC. In other big news the Lakers traded Westbrook for DeAngelo Russell and multiple role players and the Suns landed Kevin Durant.

The A List Podcast with Sherrod , Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps.



TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Kevin Durant traded to Suns

3:10 Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs

5:10 Biggest threat to Celtics in East?

10:10 Celtics trade for Mike Muscala

17:30 How will Muscala fit in Boston?

