Are the Celtics worth the money?

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the Celtics signing Sam Hauser to a four-year extension that keeps another title-winning squad member in Boston beyond next season. In addition, it continues to pile on to what will be one of the most expensive payrolls in NBA history.

With Sam Hauser’s recent four-year, $45 million extension, the Celtics are clearly committed to their core, including stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as they aim for championship glory. We discuss the implications of their financial decisions amidst the new CBA’s constraints and explore the potential for a roster shake-up if ownership changes hands. Join us as we analyze the balance between immediate success and sustainable growth, and what it all means for the future of this storied franchise. Don’t miss our insights on the evolving landscape of international basketball and how it impacts the Celtics’ stars on the global stage!

0:00 – Intro

2:02 – Excitement in France

5:11 – Sam Hauser’s contract

8:26 – Second apron discussion

10:12 – Celtics’ win-now strategy

12:20 – Sam’s contract value

19:40 – Paying for championships

22:44 – Risk of second apron

24:31 – Wyc’s Celtics sale

27:12 – Ownership debt concerns

30:41 – Possible trade candidates

32:14 – Salary cap challenges

34:18 – Second apron penalties

39:40 – International player impact

42:54 – Global player impact

46:30 – Celtics’ expectations

