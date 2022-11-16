Are the Jays the Best Duo in the NBA?

Behind the Celtics’ dynamic duo, Jayson and Jaylen, their offense is looking scarier game by game – but does that make them the best duo in the league? And should the bench get a little more credit for the Celtics’ success? That and more on episode 102 of the A List Podcast.

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 – Wakanda Forever

3:10 – The Celtics are earning respect in the league

5:43 – The Celtics are developing confidence and rhythm

9:00 – The Cs are getting kind of scary

10:20 – Where is the bench at right now?

17:15 – Tatum is starting to be an impact player at both ends of the floor

19:40 – Are Jayson and Jaylen the best duo on the league?

24:11 – Are there any concerns for the Cs?

28:41 – How has Joe Mazzula been doing so far?

34:16 – What does Mazzula need to work on?

41:14 – What’s next for the Celtics?

47:48 – Are the Lakers done already?

59:26 – Is Brooklyn better with Jacque Vaughn or without Kyrie Irving?

