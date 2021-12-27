Are the Patriots Cooked After Losing to the Bills?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth recap the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday. The Patriots have now lost control of AFC East after losing their last 2 games vs the Colts and Bills. Buffalo will the win AFC East with wins in their next two games who are against the Falcons and Jets at home.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com as every Tuesday and Friday as Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

Follow Evan & Alex on Twitter!

Patriots Beat is powered by BetOnline & Insa Cannabis

Visit BetOnline.Ag and use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Insa Dispensaries at their various Massachusetts Locations or Call 877-500-INSA. Locations are in Salem, East Hampton, and two Springfield locations, including just off I-91 beside the MGM casino. Visit insa.com!