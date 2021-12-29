What Needs to Change For the Patriots To Make A Real Playoff Run?

Nick Quaglia, Marv Ezhan and Mike Molyneaux are back after Week 16 in the NFL to recap the Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills and preview their upcoming game vs the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

0:20 Are the Patriots Dead?

17:44 What needs to be fixed if Pats are going to make a legit playoff run?

24:05: Where do the Patriots rank in the AFC?

